How To Make A Farro Vegetable Mixture

*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already prepped these ingredients earlier in the week.
This farro veggie mixture is the perfect addition to any salad.
Ingredients
  • 2 cups farro
  • 1/3 cup carrots, diced
  • 1/3 cup onions, diced
  • Olive oil
  • Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
  1. Cook 2 cups of farro according to package instructions.
  2. In a large pan lightly sauté the diced onions and carrots with a drizzle of olive oil and salt and pepper until they have softened.*
  3. Combine cooked farro with the onion and carrot mixture.
