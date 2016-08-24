How To Make A Farro Vegetable Mixture

*If you're following along with our month-long lunch plan, you already prepped these ingredients earlier in the week.
Farro Vegetable Mixture August 24, 2016This farro veggie mixture is the perfect addition to any salad.
Ingredients
- 2 cups farro
- 1/3 cup carrots, diced
- 1/3 cup onions, diced
- Olive oil
- Salt & pepper
Recipe Instructions
- Cook 2 cups of farro according to package instructions.
- In a large pan lightly sauté the diced onions and carrots with a drizzle of olive oil and salt and pepper until they have softened.*
- Combine cooked farro with the onion and carrot mixture.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
Advertisement