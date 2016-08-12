How To Make Turkey Meatballs With Roasted Tomatoes

Turkey Meatballs August 12, 2016Try serving these turkey meatballs over a kale, spinach, or an arugula salad. Yield: Makes 6-8
Ingredients
- 2/3 lb lean ground turkey
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 carrot, diced
- 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt & pepper
- 1 drizzle olive oil
- 1 sprig fresh thyme
- 1 handful cherry tomatoes
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat the oven to the broil setting.
- In a large pan lightly sauté the diced onion and carrot with a drizzle of olive oil and salt & pepper.*
- In a large bowl combine the remaining 1/3 of the vegetable mixture, the raw ground turkey, a little more salt and pepper, 1 teaspoon of chopped herbs, and the Parmesan cheese. Use your hands to mix and then roll into small meatballs. You should have about 6-8 meatballs.
- Spray a baking sheet with non-stick spray and space the meatballs about 2 inches apart on the baking sheet. Broil for about 15-18 minutes, check on them at the 10 minute mark and rotate them so they brown evenly.
- When you take the meatballs out to rotate them, place the cherry tomatoes on the baking sheet and broil them alongside the meatballs for 5-8 minutes.
*If you're following along with our monthlong lunch plan, reserve two-thirds of the vegetable mixture for later in the week.
