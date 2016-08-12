Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make Turkey Meatballs With Roasted Tomatoes

Turkey Meatballs August 12, 2016
Try serving these turkey meatballs over a kale, spinach, or an arugula salad. Yield: Makes 6-8
Ingredients
  • 2/3 lb lean ground turkey
  • 1 onion, diced
  • 1 carrot, diced
  • 1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt & pepper
  • 1 drizzle olive oil
  • 1 sprig fresh thyme
  • 1 handful cherry tomatoes
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat the oven to the broil setting.
  2. In a large pan lightly sauté the diced onion and carrot with a drizzle of olive oil and salt & pepper.*
  3. In a large bowl combine the remaining 1/3 of the vegetable mixture, the raw ground turkey, a little more salt and pepper, 1 teaspoon of chopped herbs, and the Parmesan cheese. Use your hands to mix and then roll into small meatballs. You should have about 6-8 meatballs.
  4. Spray a baking sheet with non-stick spray and space the meatballs about 2 inches apart on the baking sheet. Broil for about 15-18 minutes, check on them at the 10 minute mark and rotate them so they brown evenly.
  5. When you take the meatballs out to rotate them, place the cherry tomatoes on the baking sheet and broil them alongside the meatballs for 5-8 minutes.
*If you're following along with our monthlong lunch plan, reserve two-thirds of the vegetable mixture for later in the week.

This recipe is part of our ultimate guide to packing work lunches for a month. Get all the recipes here.
