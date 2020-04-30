The Chic Silk Accessory To Send Mom This Mother’s Day — For Less Than $50

After several weeks of social distancing, you're probably wishing you could hug your mom right about now — and bring her a big bouquet of flowers next Sunday for Mother's Day. Given the current state of the world, that might not be possible this year, but in lieu of the IRL festivities like taking mom to her favorite museum exhibit or hosting a family brunch in her honor, we're thinking up creative ways to send our love.
Being that many of us are struggling to log a good night's rest in quarantine, the gift of sleepwear is top of mind. Instead of a robe or pajama set, consider gifting mom the treat-yourself accessory she might not spring for herself: a plush silk eye mask. From a ruffle-lined Eberjey splurge to a blush-pink option that sends a sweet message, scroll though to find the chic silk eye mask to have shipped direct to mom this year.
