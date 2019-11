Nestled next to soon-to-open Trick Dog and already-buzzy Central Kitchen and Salumeria on the super-hot new restaurant row that is 20th Street ( American Grilled Cheese Kitchen will open up on the strip this year, and Flour + Water Schmidt's , and Atlas Cafe already hold real estate), the SoMa-based coffee co. is sure to be a hit in the happening hood — and not just for the caffeinated cuties , either. No date on the opening has been announced, but for the sake of our consistent java-cravings, we hope it won’t be too much longer!