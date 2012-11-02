As the Bon Vivants’ new Mission cocktail den, Trick Dog, inches closer and closer to opening, it looks like Humphry Slocombe is putting the kibosh on its plans for an adjoining ice-cream spot. But, don’t break out the Kleenex just yet. While the sweets shop, dubbed The Parlor, is no longer happening, according to Eater SF, there's another yummy venue moving right in — the cult-followed Sightglass Coffee.
Nestled next to soon-to-open Trick Dog and already-buzzy Central Kitchen and Salumeria on the super-hot new restaurant row that is 20th Street (American Grilled Cheese Kitchen will open up on the strip this year, and Flour + Water, Schmidt's, and Atlas Cafe already hold real estate), the SoMa-based coffee co. is sure to be a hit in the happening hood — and not just for the caffeinated cuties, either. No date on the opening has been announced, but for the sake of our consistent java-cravings, we hope it won’t be too much longer!
Advertisement
And, for you folks still lamenting the shuttered ice-cream shop plans (the area could use it!), the folks at Humphry Slocombe are assuring fans that they will be expanding their brand in other ways in the very near future. (Eater SF)
Photo: Via Sightglass Coffee
Advertisement