We all have our go-to hair routines. On the days we're not feeling fancy, it's usually a rotation between middle part, low pony, and bun. Occasionally we'll get inspired to add a braid here or some texture there, but that tends to require actual planning and effort. So what can you do on a blah day when you need a bit of an upgrade, without pulling out every hair tool in your cabinet? Allow us to introduce you to the deep side-part. It's not the most groundbreaking trend we saw at New York Fashion Week, but it's sure to get people asking, "Wait, what's different about you today?"
Backstage at the NYFW shows, TRESemmé hairstylist Tyler Laswell gave trendcaster and all-around cool girl Louise Roe insider secrets to creating the sleekest, cleanest part. (Hint: The arch of your eyebrow serves as the perfect guideline, and a little bit of hair gel goes a long way where flyaways are concerned.) The result is a sophisticated style that works whether your hair is up or down. You'll be shocked at this mini tweak's power to transform.
See the full tutorial here, and start thinking about the perfect responses to those quizzical looks.
From expertly styled bangs to grown-up headbands, the hair trends we saw at the spring/summer 2016 shows deserve more than just a week in the spotlight. So to get a closer look at some of the best styles from Fashion Week, TRESemmé is giving us expert breakdowns straight from its pros backstage. Watch and learn — you'll want to try these looks long before spring.
