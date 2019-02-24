Monthly Expenses

Rent: $1,700 (I live alone for the first time. I'm too old to deal with roommates.)

Student Loans: $712 (This is taken directly from my paycheck through wage garnishment. I have $220,000 worth of private student loans which ballooned with interest, and a monthly minimum payment of over $2,000. I can't keep up with payments, so I'm in default and they take 10% of my gross pay. TBH, I don't mind it that much. It's better than paying $2,000 into a bottomless pit.)

Health Insurance: $150

Commuter Benefits: $121

Utilities: $80

Wifi: $45

Subscriptions: $30

Phone: $99

Ipsy: $10

Credit Card: $500 (I accrued $7,400 in credit card debt when I first graduated and tried to keep up with my loan payments. Now I'm down to $1,250. No interest, though, thanks to balance transfer).

Savings: $100 (I'm currently trying to build up an emergency fund. I only have $1,300 in one now.)

401(k): $700 with 3% company match. (This reduces how much they can garnish.)