This Clay Shampoo Takes The Place Of Your Texturizing Spray

The first time I used a 2-in-1 shampoo was in 6th grade and let me tell you: I was into it. A decade later, I still find myself reaching for all-in-one multi-taskers. Two-in-one eyeshadow and primer? Sunscreens that double as face serums? Body scrubs that leave behind an oily veil? Mind blown.
You can imagine my excitement when I discovered IGK's new 1995 2-in-1 Shampoo & Texturizer, which claims to gently cleanse hair while also giving it the "perfect grunge texture and grip in one step." Translation: A shampoo that lets you skip finishing products altogether.
I was pretty skeptical as I stepped into my shower. I'd read the key benefits — "deposits clay powder on hair to create texture and density; strengthens and hydrates; ideal for all hair types and textures — and it all sounded too good to be true. But I lathered up anyway, and after letting the shampoo sit in my hair for the recommended two minutes, I rinsed it out.
As I ran my hands through my hair, I could feel the clay in it. It felt almost like super-fine sand running through my hair, down my back, and into my shower drain. Once my hair was dry (I air-dried), I was left with a piece-y texture and more volume than I usually get with regular ol' shampoo. I didn't feel the need to put any other products in.
But before you run out and grab this, there's one caveat. Although this shampoo claims to be for all hair types, I don't see it working on my coarse-haired friends. It left my slick, straight hair feeling drier than usual, something I liked because it gave me the rough texture I so desperately desire, but anyone with hair that's already dry or curly likely wouldn't. That being said, if you do have fine or straight hair and want gritty, cool-girl texture, this is the easiest way to get there.
