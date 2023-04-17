Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. Growing up, it was always drilled into my head that I had to go to college and pursue a career that would guarantee me both job security and financial security. Both of my parents had undergraduate degrees in business and economics and worked in the corporate world so that was the only path I saw and felt was available to me. My parents had my brother and me when they were in their 40s and had been building savings since they joined the workforce so I was lucky enough that they had money set aside to pay for my college education. However, I also received merit scholarships and worked throughout college (internships and service jobs) and covered most of my housing and summer study abroad expenses myself.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom's parents were Holocaust survivors who immigrated to the US with absolutely nothing and no family or security net. My grandfather ended up finding work as a tailor but from what I understand, they were also financially reliant on reparations from the German government. As a result, my mom grew up incredibly insecure about money and having the pressure of needing to be the financial safety net for her parents once she reached adulthood. As I mentioned earlier, my mom didn't have kids until she was in her early 40s and by that point had reached financial stability for herself and her family. Still, she maintained the same frugal mindset and concern over money. She taught my brother and me about the importance of saving money, being fiscally responsible and being financially independent. Lots of conversations were about money — in fact, it felt like almost every conversation was about money.