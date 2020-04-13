12:30 p.m. — After a couple of hours of Power Point slides and phone meetings, I take a break to make lunch. By make, I specifically mean put together the same exact salad I ate yesterday. I have some blackberries on the side. While I eat, I take a work break to look at some furniture options for my new place. I move on May 1 and will be living alone for the first time. I've been in the same apartment with the same roommate since I first moved to Chicago after college. I'm super excited about getting to decorate my own apartment for the first time. My mom and I text about a couple of couch options, and she says she and my dad will pay because, and I quote, “you never moved your ass back into my house after college and that's priceless.” I buy one and schedule it for delivery on May 2. I also look at office chairs — my roommate is moving out a couple weeks before me and she owns basically all the furniture we have, so I need a place to sit while I work from April 15-30. I look at a bunch, but ultimately buy one that my boss recommended. $160.71