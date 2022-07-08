12 p.m. — We don't have any food at home so we head out for lunch. We get tacos and K. pays, but we split most everything 50/50 unless the other person is treating. We have a spreadsheet that we use to log our shared expenses. My portion comes out to $10. $10



6 p.m. — I head to the grocery store after work. I grab $60 worth of groceries for three meals, the cost of which I split with my husband). The three meals I have planned will cover our dinners and lunch the next day. For dinner tonight, I make a mushroom gyudon bowl. $30



9 p.m. — After dinner, K. cleans up. I ignore my unpacked suitcase and play around on my phone instead. I chat to my mom on the phone and she tells me about a bag she likes. I go online and purchase the bag for her — I am able to apply a 25% coupon and 4% cash back from Rakuten. My mom doesn't ask for things too often but she will occasionally let me know if she wants something online (skin care or the occasional clothing item) and I'm more than happy to purchase for her. My parents are more than generous to me and so it feels nice to feel like I'm treating her once in a while. Eventually, it's time to get ready for bed. We brush our teeth and then get in bed. $83.33



Daily Total: $123.33