At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

My parents still pay for my car insurance and phone bill. I have offered to pay it but they always say no. My parents also helped pay part of my rent in college. After college, I paid all other bills myself though. My parents are well off and offer to help with big bills. They also helped pay for my wedding. I know they would be able to help if we ever needed it. Same with my in-laws. We could always get assistance from them in a pinch.