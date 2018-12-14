7 a.m. — I wake up with my girlfriend, A., who spent the night last night. I immediately head downstairs and make us coffee with our flavored creamer so we're able to function. We watch the news while scrolling through emails and checking Facebook. Then we shower (together), get dressed, and get my son off to school for the day. Afterwards, we decide to go out for breakfast, since there's not much to eat at my house. A. has work at 9:30 and I should be catching the 9 a.m. train into work, but we've heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so we decide to eat and be a little late to work. We stop at our local favorite breakfast joint and order bagel sandwiches (turkey sausage with egg and cheese on toasted jalapeño bagels). So good. We split a coffee, as my hands are already shaking from my earlier coffee. A. pays, since I bought our dinner last night.