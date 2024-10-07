Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a senior manager in clinical trials who makes $175,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a toddler push car.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Senior manager, clinical trials
Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Age: 31
Location: Boston, MA
Salary: $175,000 + annual bonus (this year it was $36,000) for a total income of $211,000. Wife’s salary: $120,000 + 7% annual bonus.
Assets: Checking: $20,000 in individual and joint accounts; high-yield savings: $85,000 individual and joint, $75,000 in wife’s accounts; investments: $30,000; 401(k): $160,000; wife’s 401(k): $210,000; 529: $4,282; car: $22,000; home equity: $159,770. We use a “yours, mine, and ours” system for our finances. We both contribute the same percentage of our paychecks into our joint account (70%) and then the rest (30%) to our personal accounts. This way, we have some of our own money for gifts and individual purchases like clothes, going out with friends, etc.
Debt: Mortgage: $382,730
Paycheck amount (biweekly): $3,870; wife’s paycheck: $2,700.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $1,974 mortgage payment on our two-bed, one-bath condo purchased in 2021.
Utilities: Electric ranges from $100 to $250 (more expensive in the summer); gas ranges from $30 to $275 (more expensive in winter).
Internet: $60.94
HOA: $214
Gym: $89 for a couple’s membership.
Phone: $0, still on my parents’ plan, paid by my dad’s work.
Daycare: $2,275, includes all meals (breakfast, lunch, snack, and his three formula bottles).
Health insurance: $325 for family plan, taken out of my paycheck.
529 contribution: $300
HSA contribution: $135, taken out of paycheck.
401(k) contributions: $1,500, taken out of my paycheck.
Max: $15.99
Paramount+: $5.99
Netflix: $15
Spotify: $19.99
Hulu: Free as part of Spotify promotion.
Annual Expenses
Home insurance: $1,004, paid by mortgage company from escrow.
Car insurance: $2,209 (we own our car, so no monthly car payment).
Bodylura: $140 (this is a fitness app).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes, I did well in school and my parents expected me to go to college; they both hold advanced degrees in their fields (master’s and PhD).
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
We did not have too many conversations about money; I still don’t know how much money my dad makes and he was always the breadwinner for our family. My parents did teach my siblings and me the value of money and saving by giving us a $2 allowance every week from kindergarten through high school. When I was young, $2 seemed like a lot and I’d spend it on candy or save a few weeks to go to the movies. Once I was older though, I needed to get a job in order to have spending money.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got my first job at the snack shack in a local resort when I was 14 and made $7.75 an hour. I moved up and worked at the reception desk from age 15 to 20. I mostly spent my earnings on doing fun things with friends (like food and entertainment). I did save a few thousand dollars by the summer after high school. I also always had one or two jobs during college to earn spending money.
Did you worry about money growing up?
No. We went on family vacations, lived in a big house and my parents provided for all of my needs. I didn’t realize at the time how fortunate I was.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes and no. My wife and I make a comfortable living and have money to spend on vacations and our hobbies, but since having a baby last year we have a lot more expenses and still need to improve our budgeting.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
The fall after I graduated college, when I moved into my own apartment (with a roommate) and started working full time. Just before that, the summer after graduating, I lived with my parents and they provided me financial support during college (paid tuition and paid rent for my apartment). My wife and I would be each other’s safety net if either of us were to lose our job, and my parents would also be willing to help if we needed it.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
My parents paid for my college tuition as well as $50,000 toward my wedding (the majority of the cost).
Day One: Monday
4:15 a.m. — I’m jolted awake by the sound of crying coming from the baby monitor. My 11-month-old, O., has had a stomach bug for the past few days and he’s still not his usual self. We cuddle and play until my wife, J., takes him to daycare at 7:30 a.m. and I crawl back into bed until 8:45 a.m. This morning is the definition of moms living a full day before the rest of the world is awake.
9:30 a.m. — Log into work. Thankfully there are very few emails to go through and nothing needing immediate attention so I place my weekly grocery order online. I get ingredients for this week’s dinners: a “healthier” cheeseburger with macaroni hamburger helper and a sheet pan dinner of chickpeas, tomatoes and feta; tortellini and caesar salad for lunches; sourdough bread, eggs, shredded cheese, cream cheese, half and half, peaches, avocados and a watermelon. I have a reward in my grocery app for $7 off my order. $108.03
11:15 a.m. — We get a note from O.’s daycare teacher that he’s been crying for the last hour. He has been “symptom-free” from his stomach bug since Sunday morning but seems to still not be feeling great. J. takes the rest of the day off work and goes to pick him up. I took a day off last week so we’re trying to keep it even.
11:30 a.m. — Pick up my grocery order and also place an order for lunch at a local Vietnamese cafe: BBQ chicken rice bowl for me and BBQ pork vermicelli for J., plus two iced Viet-style coffees. I leave a $5 tip. $47.73
11:45 a.m. — While I’m out, I stop at CVS to pick up probiotic drops and gas relief drops for O. to see if that helps. $30.49
3:54 p.m. — Bring my laptop into the kitchen while I make a quick dinner for tonight: cheeseburger macaroni. The recipe sneaks in grated carrots and zucchini along with ground turkey, chickpea pasta and lots of milk and cheese. I usually prep our dinners during the workday to allow for more quality time with O. in the evenings.
5 p.m. — Finish up work and then order some photo prints for a banner at O.’s upcoming first birthday party. Find a promo code for 15-cent prints for my 75 pictures. $11.95
5:30 p.m. — Eat dinner as a family. J. says O. seems to be feeling better and is acting like his normal self again. O. shows his approval of the meal by only throwing a few pieces on the floor. Before we know it, it’s time for bath and bedtime routine for O. Once he’s asleep, J. and I retreat to the bedroom to catch up on last night’s episode of Big Brother. Lights out at 8:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $198.20
Day Two: Tuesday
7:15 a.m. — Get up and put on my workout clothes — light purple lululemon Align shorts and a white performance tech shirt — brush teeth, then go find O. and give him a big hug. Today was J.’s day to wake up with him. I get O. in the stroller with his backpack and my gym stuff and head out on our morning walk around 7:30 a.m. Drop him off at daycare at 8 a.m. and then head to the gym for a leg workout.
8:40 a.m. — I walk across the street from the gym to Target to pick up an order I placed for a liter bottle of my shampoo ($25.54 with $5 off coupon) and pick up a four-pack of protein bars while I’m there ($11.49). Eat one of the protein bars on the walk home. $37.03
8:55 a.m. — Log into my work laptop and see I have no meetings until 10 a.m. I hop in the shower and then get dressed for the day. Pour my coffee from the pot and make a quick breakfast of two pieces of sourdough toast with cream cheese and heirloom tomato from the farmers’ market, topped with salt and pepper and a drizzle of olive oil — chef’s kiss. Settle into my desk for the morning.
11:20 a.m. — The house cleaners arrive to do their weekly clean. I used to be a Monica Geller type who wouldn’t let anyone else clean my house or help, but after going back to work full time and having a small baby, I admitted to needing help around the house. I keep working in my office and once I get to a good stopping point in my work, I decide to run a couple errands. I pick out an anniversary card at CVS and do a couple Amazon returns. $4.72
12:30 p.m. — I grab a slice of pizza while I’m out since I’m hungry and won’t have lunch until I get home ($5). I get a credit card notification that J. bought her lunches for the week at Trader Joe’s ($28.22). $33.22
1:20 p.m. — I walk in the door and am greeted by the sweet lemony smell of a clean home — truly worth the money for me. I left a check for the cleaners before going on my errands. Make my lunch — chicken caesar wrap using half of a bagged caesar salad, tortilla and some shredded chicken — and log back into work. $100
4:45 p.m. — Walk to pick up O. from daycare and then we walk to his favorite playground for some much-loved swing time. On the way home we run into J. as she’s getting off the train from work. Once home, it’s dinnertime — more cheeseburger macaroni. This time it does not receive as high of a rating from O. and most of his ends up on the floor. After dinner, I clean up the kitchen while J. plays with O. in his room.
6:30 p.m. — Bottle, bath and bedtime routine for O. During his bath, he makes a game of passing me cups full of water and I end up with wet pants and socks as a result. Once he’s asleep, it’s cozy time! Pajamas and TV in bed with J. Tonight we watch The Summer I Turned Pretty and some MasterChef Junior (we love the baby chefs!). Lights out by 8:45 p.m.
Daily Total: $174.97
Day Three: Wednesday
7:15 a.m. — Wake up and change into my mom/work-from-home uniform: an oversized tee and athletic shorts. J. got up with O. again today so I go find them both in the kitchen and wish J. a happy anniversary. Three years married today!
8:05 a.m. — After our morning walk and daycare drop-off, I stop in at our neighborhood bakery and buy a chocolate croissant as a special treat ($4.73). I split it with J. and she takes her half with her as she heads out the door for work. $4.73
9:55 a.m. — Between calls, I throw the living room rug into the washer and notice we’re almost out of OxiClean. I place a Target pickup order with a couple other items we need: washing machine cleaner and infant Tylenol. $42.96
10:45 a.m. — While on a call, I get hungry so I make myself an omelet with cheese and turkey sausage, paired with a piece of buttered toast. I eat it at my desk while I continue listening in on the call.
12 p.m. — J. picks up some steaks and broccolini at Trader Joe’s for our anniversary dinner tonight. $20.74
4:30 p.m. — Walk to pick up O. from daycare. When I get there, his face lights up with a huge smile and he immediately starts waving bye to his teachers and pointing at the door to leave. We walk to Target to pick up my order and I impulse-buy him an applesauce pouch at checkout ($0.89). We stop at the bakery on the way home and buy a mini cheesecake and brownie for dessert tonight ($7.79). $8.68
5:30 p.m. — J. gets home from work and we feed O. an easy dinner of frozen meatballs, mixed veggies and buttered noodles. He loves it and would prefer frozen food for all his meals.
7 p.m. — After putting O. to bed, J. and I have a lovely anniversary dinner at our dining room table. We reflect on the highs and lows of the last year and make goals for our next year of marriage. We exchange our leather gifts to find we both got each other a personalized leather keychain — great wives think alike!
8:25 p.m. — Bedtime! We finish the episode of MasterChef Junior we started last night. Lights out by 9 p.m.
Daily Total: $77.11
Day Four: Thursday
7:15 a.m. — Get out of bed and put on workout clothes, brush my teeth and find J. and O. in the kitchen, where O. is sitting on the table eating diced avocado by the handful out of a little bowl. After some hugs, I scoop up O. for our morning walk and daycare drop-off. After drop-off, I head to the gym for an arm and back workout. My gym keycard has been giving me trouble lately so the manager replaces it for free.
9:45 a.m. — While on my first call of the day, I make a big breakfast: omelet with turkey sausage and cheese, one piece of buttered toast and one piece of toast with cream cheese and tomato. I eat while muted on the call. I also throw in a load of laundry — the first of three for today.
11:30 a.m. — Finish up my morning calls and head out to do some returns at a shopping center nearby. I return items at Old Navy, Gap and Aerie from some recent purchases. I stop and get gas on the way home, since we have a long drive coming up this weekend. $27.44
12:25 p.m. — Make a chicken caesar wrap using my leftovers from earlier this week, but after a few bites I am not feeling it. I throw away the rest and take a Trader Joe’s Unexpected Cheddar Chicken Sausage and a brioche bun out of the freezer. I pop the sausage in the air fryer for eight minutes and then top with mustard and have some carrots with ranch on the side. Delish!
3 p.m. — My last meeting of the day is a surprise virtual baby shower for a colleague. We play some cute games and give advice to the mom-to-be. I go off-camera during the second half and fold my laundry and put dinner in the oven. Tonight’s dinner is an easy sheet pan staple in our house: cherry tomatoes, chickpeas and feta roasted in the oven with olive oil and honey and served over rice pilaf.
4:35 p.m. — I stop at the library and get a new thriller book on the way to pick up O. There is a grand opening of a new ice cream shop in our neighborhood today so we wait in the long line and then share a chocolate banana ice cream for a pre-dinner snack. J. meets us outside while we’re eating on her way home from work and we all walk home together. $3
5:30 p.m. — We eat dinner and O. screams in disapproval in his high chair. I guess that ice cream was dinner! I clean up after dinner and the rest of the evening goes by in the usual mad dash of play, bottle, bath and bedtime routine. Pajamas and TV in bed for J. and me by 7 p.m. and lights out by 8:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $30.44
Day Five: Friday
5:25 a.m. — O. is up for the day! I get him from his crib and we snuggle for a few minutes before getting his bottle ready. After his bottle, I unload the dishwasher and make coffee while he plays and snacks on some Cheerios. After a couple hours of play and multiple snacks eaten on kitchen floor (a breakfast sausage, yogurt, more Cheerios), J. takes him to daycare. When they leave, I do a quick clean-up of the house and hop in the shower.
8:25 a.m. — At my desk with coffee and a breakfast of two sourdough toasts — one with cream cheese, peaches and honey, the other with cream cheese and tomato.
9:58 a.m. — J. and I order O.’s birthday gift from Amazon: a little blue ride-on car with a push handle. He turns one next week! $82.88
12 p.m. — Make myself the same lunch as yesterday: chicken sausage with carrots. It hits the spot again! After eating, I make a big candy salad of all fish-themed candies and then separate it into individual bags. These are going to be the adult favors for O.’s “One-der The Sea” birthday party next weekend.
4:30 p.m. — J. and I walk to pick up O. from daycare and walk to one of our favorite restaurants for dinner and drinks. J. and I both get a grapefruit gin cocktail and share calamari and a mezze platter; O. devours some buttered pasta ($75). After dinner, we go to the playground where O. enjoys the swings and slide. We end the night with some ice cream ($14.53). $89.53
6:30 p.m. — Back home just in time to get O. ready for bed — bottle, bath and bedtime routine. Once O. is down for the night, J. and I catch up on last night’s Big Brother episode — this show is a full-time job but it’s a tradition in our house! Lights out by 8:30 p.m.
Daily Total: $172.41
Day Six: Saturday
5:25 a.m. — O. is up. Cue some morning snuggles, bottle and playtime. I drink my coffee while we play. He eats Cheerios, avocado and sausage for breakfast. At 8 a.m., J. takes O. on a walk and to the park while I clean up the house and shower. I pack up the diaper bag.
9:30 a.m. — We all pile into the car to head to a family pool party celebrating my grandpa’s 80th birthday. After an hour-and-a-half drive, it’s party time! I come from a big family and most of them are here today — about 30 people. We enjoy lunch, wine and lots of pool time, which O. loves. We head home around 3 p.m.
4:35 p.m. — After getting O. inside, I’m off to another party. This one is a housewarming for a high school friend who just moved back to the area. It’s an hour drive there. I enjoy catching up with high school friends over hot dogs and chicken off the grill. We play some yard games and enjoy the perfect summer evening weather. I head out around 8:45 p.m. — this mom is tired! I drive home and realize I’ve driven almost 200 miles today — very unusual since we live in the city and rarely drive. Get home just before 10 p.m. and fall into bed.
Daily Total: $0
Day Seven: Sunday
6:30 a.m. — Wake up with a headache so I get my headache hat ice pack from the freezer, pop a couple Advil and lay back down. J. got up with O. this morning.
7:55 a.m. — I chat with J. about the party and then take O. for a walk. I stop and get a cold brew and then we swing at the playground. We walk around the neighborhood and come home for nap time. Give O. his bottle and then try unsuccessfully to get him to nap in his crib. After repeated attempts to soothe him and get him to sleep, I end up with him napping on my chest. $5.62
11 a.m. — We all go get Mexican for lunch and sit outside to eat — a burrito for me and a quesadilla split between J. and O. We go to the park for a short time but O. gets cranky and ends up falling asleep on the way home. $30.75
3 p.m. — Today has taken a turn: After getting home from the park, O. sleeps on my chest for almost three hours, which hasn’t happened since he was a newborn. We take his temperature and he has a fever of 103! Immediately call the pediatrician and wait for the weekend on-call nurse to call back. She says to keep monitoring him, give him Tylenol around the clock, and give him lots of rest and fluids.
5:30 p.m. — The day has gone by in a blur of baby snuggles and Ms. Rachel viewing on YouTube. We try to get some food into O. for dinner but he refuses everything we offer so we settle on a purée pouch that he sucks down. At 6:30 p.m., O. drinks his nighttime bottle, takes a bath and falls right asleep. It breaks my heart to see him not feeling well.
7 p.m. — J. and I spend the rest of the night watching TV in bed and worrying about O. He was sick just last week and it seems like he’s managed to catch a new illness just in time for the work week… I can sense more PTO next week. Such is life with a baby in daycare!
Daily Total: $36.37
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
