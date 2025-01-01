Chase Sapphire: $95

Platinum American Express SkyMiles: $350

Donations: ~$1,200



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes and no. I was always very self-motivated in school and wanted to go to college, which my parents definitely wanted me to do. However, I know that if I had indicated I wanted to go a different route, they would have been incredibly supportive so long as I worked hard and put my all into it. They are two of the most amazing and supportive people in my life. My college was paid for by my parents as well as academic scholarships.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We had a A LOT of conversations. My siblings and I were taught to spend, save, invest, and give. My parents did not grow up with wealth and, given the wealth they accumulated and continue to accumulate, I think they felt an obligation to engage me and my siblings in conversations so we had an appreciation and understanding for its source and how to responsibly spend. They helped me open my first credit card, savings account, etc. My entire life they have lived well within their means and I do feel sometimes there is lingering financial anxiety from their upbringing and a touch of imposter syndrome.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

In high school I babysat for kids in the neighborhood, but my first real job was waitressing in college. I got the job so I could have my own spending money for going out, shopping and spring break.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No. I grew up wealthy. There is no other way to describe it and I feel it is incredibly important to acknowledge and be transparent about that.



Do you worry about money now?

No. I do think about how expensive living in NYC is, buying a home, raising children and so on but I wouldn’t say I am worried.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Honestly, I still don’t think I am fully financially responsible. My parents pay for my cell phone and have helped me with expenses over the years. They are my financial safety net, as is S.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My dad gifted me a few mutual funds when I graduated college, worth about $20,000. The value today is closer to $37,000 (listed above). I don’t plan to sell. They also paid for the portion of my college that was not covered by scholarships. My siblings and I will certainly inherit money from my parents at some point in the future (both liquid and illiquid in the form of properties). I’ve actually done everything in my power to make sure they are aware of how to financially prepare for the future (long-term care insurance, disability insurance, etc.) and protect their estate. My parents are also funding a big portion of our wedding.