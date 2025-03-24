Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, it was ingrained in me from a young age that you graduate high school and then attend college. It wasn’t even a question in my mind that I would take that path. I attended a four-year state school in the same state I grew up in. My parents fully covered tuition as well as room and board. I was responsible for everything else (textbooks, living expenses, etc).



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mother is extremely financially savvy and taught me many financial lessons, including the importance of saving and not spending more money than you have, and how to ensure your future self is set up for financial success. I still rely on her for financial education even today — I regularly ask her questions about investing, taxes, insurance, etc. You name it, my mom and I have talked about it.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I started babysitting at 11 to make extra spending money and continued throughout high school and college. My first W-2 job was at an ice cream shop as soon as I turned 16 and was legally able to work.



Did you worry about money growing up?

No, not at all. Growing up, I never went without anything I needed or wanted (within reason). However, my parents made it a point to avoid spoiling us, so I was not given money or allowance once I was old enough to work. I was expected to fund anything “extra” and was expected to contribute to the purchase of my first car and expenses that went with maintaining it.



Do you worry about money now?

I don’t know if I would say that I worry, but I think about it constantly as I manage the finances in our family. I do worry about our ability to be able to buy a house in the semi-near future — while we have a decent chunk of money saved, with rising prices and piss-poor mortgage rates, the goalpost keeps getting further and further away. IVF is also a huge expense that we have the money for, but I struggle with the thought of sacrificing savings and investments to fund it.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

Honestly, 24. My parents helped with my rent after college while living in New York City as my entire salary would have been my rent payment. As soon as I moved in with my now husband, I became fully financially responsible for myself. However I know if we ever got into financial trouble, my parents and my in-laws would be able to help us — and would happily do so.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents paid for college and both they and my in-laws paid for our wedding.