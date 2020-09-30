Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My parents didn't talk about money much with me or my brother. We had a general sense that there was a comfortable "enough" with my dad's salary, and we knew what my parents considered to be expensive or excessive when it came to clothes, school supplies, toys and games, restaurants, food, etc. As we got a little older (middle/high school), we discussed money a bit more in general terms because my brother and I both played expensive sports and my parents needed us to more fully understand what the financial implications were for our family. They supported us (with their time and their money), but expected us to stay honest about our desired level of commitment and be accountable for our part by taking practices and training very seriously. When I was getting ready to leave for college, my parents talked me through some personal finance details like how credit cards work, how my student loans would work, and general goals for budgeting.