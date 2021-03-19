Self-Care Is Important, But These Women Want You To Prioritize Self-Love

Her parents encouraged her to stay active, whether that was playing tennis, kicking around a soccer ball, or hiking. By the time she was in high school, she pivoted from dance to track and field — an official sport in the games — and was well on her way to qualifying when, during her senior year of college, she was invited to try out for the national bobsledding team. “My friends and parents told me to jump on the opportunity, and I did. I ended up loving the sport and the challenge, and I never looked back,’” says the 35-year-old athlete. “Bobsleigh is a blue-collar sport, and it teaches you a lot of lessons on how to adapt to your environment, push yourself, and be your best self.”