7 p.m. — R. and I grab teriyaki for dinner because I'm craving some kimchi fried rice today ($24.20). Then we get to our Toastmasters meeting. Afterward, R. asks whether I have stuff to do tonight, thinking he is initiating adult fun, and I say not at all. Then he decides it's the night for me to learn how to drive his stick-shift car. I protest fervently, claiming myself to be a simple woman with simple needs, and he brings up the fact that I said I wanted to learn at some point. I argue I was just trying to impress his friends. Then we find ourselves in the dark and mostly empty parking lot of Discovery Park. I pick it up very quickly and go to high gears. R. is impressed, and I feel pretty good and like I might actually drive it someday. $24.20