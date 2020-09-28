Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My parents created a UTMA account and began investing on my behalf when I was in grade school. That account is now worth $200,000. My dad also started a Roth IRA for me when I was young which is worth $67,000. He very much wanted us to have a solid foundation for retirement even before we established ourselves as working adults. We had issues a year before he passed because I wanted to take control of my UTMA account, not to use the money but to begin independently investing. It was clear this account came with strings attached and even though I was legally meant to take over the account at 18 he wanted to stay in charge and control my financial planning. Before he died, he did eventually allow me to control my account. H. and I have kept everything he's built for us as the bulk of our retirement savings. In the next few years, I hope to substantially build that up on my own through my earnings. After my dad passed away last year, my mother rejected his IRA retirement account so it would immediately pass to my sister and me. My share is worth $41,000.