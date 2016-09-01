You're feeling unusually free-spirited this September, Scorpio, so why rush to tie yourself down? With the sun in your experimental and adventurous 11th house until the 22nd, dating different people will be a fascinating research project. If you’re paired up, lighten the mood and focus on the friendship aspect of your bond. Single Scorpios could meet a match (or matches) through group hangs — especially near the solar eclipse on the 1st. And with Mercury retrograde until the 22nd, a reunion jam with old bandmates or teammates could bring the added promise of a love connection.



Circle the 16th as an epic moment for love, as well. The year's only lunar eclipse in Pisces sparkles in your fifth house of true romance that day. Cupid's rapid-fire arrows could bring swift and sudden developments, like the random introduction to a soulmate, a surprise proposal, even a pregnancy. Chemistry that's been bubbling in the background since March could explode in a lusty embrace and then some! And it gets even better on the 23rd, when amorous Venus makes her annual visit to Scorpio until October. Ask, believe, and receive, because your magic will be that irresistible.

