In October, be the change you wish to see in your relationship. Instead of telling your sweetie that you want more affection, be more affectionate. Having trouble getting over someone? With the sun in your 12th house of healing until the 22nd, apply this trick for speedy recovery from heartbreak: Make a list of all the things you miss about your ex. For example, the way she slayed at any on-stage rap battle, or how nurtured I felt when he held me. Then, go develop those qualities in yourself. People are merely mirrors, Scorpio. Perhaps you're a natural performer deep down, or you need to learn how to care for yourself a little. Remember that like attracts like. Cultivating these traits in yourself might even draw back your ex or — even better — an upgrade.



On a lighter note, playful, flirtatious Venus flits through Scorpio until the 18th, making you a popular right swipe. Then, the sun blazes into your sign on the 22nd, amping up your desirability even more. If you're in a relationship, you could feel a little claustrophobic. Don’t feel guilty, Scorpio. Take time to develop personal passions and hang out with friends. A little space can bring back the spark.

