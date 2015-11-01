You love them; you love them not. What’s it going to be, Scorpio? This month you may be more interested in checking out your options than settling down. And with lovebirds Mars and Venus piping through your popularity zone, you’ll have your hands full of admirers. Don’t let a good one slip away just because you’re caught up in the fun. A dashing charmer could come sweep you off your knee-high boots early in the month. But remember — give priority to the person who is both exciting and stable. (This elusive combo does exist.)
The Scorpio new moon, November 11, is an “ask, believe, receive” kind of day. Your wish is Cupid’s command, so be bold whether you’re detouring your amour through the jewelry aisle or making a vision board of your future mate. Or if what you really need is to break free, you’ll have the courage to move on. The full moon on the 25th lights up your seductive eighth house. A sexy spark could become an eternal flame that day, keeping you hot all winter long.
Your Beauty Forecast: Two-Toned Cat-Eyes
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, concealer, and powder. Glide a shimmery, cobalt-blue liner along your upper lashline, starting at the inner corner and stopping just past the outer corner. Then, with an icier, more turquoise-blue shade, trace directly above your first line, using an angled brush to wing it out over the darker blue and creating the effect of a double cat-eye. Add two coats of mascara. Then, use your fingers to swirl a rosy cream blush onto the apples of your cheeks. Finish your look with a deep cherry-red lipstick.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bronze Light, $12.99; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay Eye Liner in Sapphire, $7.19; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Marine, $8.09; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Cream Blush in Flushed, $11.69; Super Lustrous Lipstick in Black Cherry, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy in Double Down, $7.19.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Nyamuoch Girwath for Fenton Models; Model wearing Mara Hoffman dress and aUrate earrings.
