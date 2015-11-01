You love them; you love them not. What’s it going to be, Scorpio? This month you may be more interested in checking out your options than settling down. And with lovebirds Mars and Venus piping through your popularity zone, you’ll have your hands full of admirers. Don’t let a good one slip away just because you’re caught up in the fun. A dashing charmer could come sweep you off your knee-high boots early in the month. But remember — give priority to the person who is both exciting and stable. (This elusive combo does exist.)



The Scorpio new moon, November 11, is an “ask, believe, receive” kind of day. Your wish is Cupid’s command, so be bold whether you’re detouring your amour through the jewelry aisle or making a vision board of your future mate. Or if what you really need is to break free, you’ll have the courage to move on. The full moon on the 25th lights up your seductive eighth house. A sexy spark could become an eternal flame that day, keeping you hot all winter long.



Your Beauty Forecast: Two-Toned Cat-Eyes