6 Scorpios Sound Off On Their Sign’s “Edgy” Reputation

"Being a Scorpio is generally good, especially once you've grown up a bit and matured. I've learned how important it is to channel our intensity towards work or a hobby rather than a person. We want people to ask us what's wrong, yet when they do we tend to shut everyone out because we know they can not help us and that is the problem. We always prevail from our struggles but rarely without any casualties."It's not healthy for us to engage in long, drawn-out emotional battles with people, because once we are in that mode, we lose control in a way. I think that is why we say such hurtful things, to try and bring those instances to a halt. We end up saying things that we can't take back but we do get our intended result for that moment. We don't have to let off nuclear bombs just so we can retreat."Things do get better as we mature and contain our intensity. One of the greatest traits that I think we Scorpios have is empathy."-Reddit user OlderScorp