Hello, you sultry siren! In 2016, passion planet Mars spends a few epic (and completely rare) months in Scorpio — January 4 to March 7 and May 28 to August 3 — making you sizzle with seductive vibes. Bringing sexy back is a major goal for the year, but that may begin by having fun instead of locking down a bedroom buddy. With free-spirited Jupiter in your experimental 11th house until September 9, you could learn how to casually date. (Normally, you’d rush to lock down a lover when your possessive streak flares.)



The 11th house is the tech sector, so warm up those swiping fingers and give dating apps a try. Two eclipses rocket through your romance house on March 8 and September 16. These epic days could bring fresh prospects, proposals, pregnancies, and a lot of PDA. Can’t stop thinking about “the one that got away?” You could get your second chance while Mercury is retrograde from April 28 to May 22. Ardent Venus simmers in Scorpio from September 24 to October 20, an ideal time for putting yourself out there and letting your desires be known.



Your Beauty Forecast: Icy Blue

