Hello, you sultry siren! In 2016, passion planet Mars spends a few epic (and completely rare) months in Scorpio — January 4 to March 7 and May 28 to August 3 — making you sizzle with seductive vibes. Bringing sexy back is a major goal for the year, but that may begin by having fun instead of locking down a bedroom buddy. With free-spirited Jupiter in your experimental 11th house until September 9, you could learn how to casually date. (Normally, you’d rush to lock down a lover when your possessive streak flares.)
The 11th house is the tech sector, so warm up those swiping fingers and give dating apps a try. Two eclipses rocket through your romance house on March 8 and September 16. These epic days could bring fresh prospects, proposals, pregnancies, and a lot of PDA. Can’t stop thinking about “the one that got away?” You could get your second chance while Mercury is retrograde from April 28 to May 22. Ardent Venus simmers in Scorpio from September 24 to October 20, an ideal time for putting yourself out there and letting your desires be known.
Your Beauty Forecast: Icy Blue
The 11th house is the tech sector, so warm up those swiping fingers and give dating apps a try. Two eclipses rocket through your romance house on March 8 and September 16. These epic days could bring fresh prospects, proposals, pregnancies, and a lot of PDA. Can’t stop thinking about “the one that got away?” You could get your second chance while Mercury is retrograde from April 28 to May 22. Ardent Venus simmers in Scorpio from September 24 to October 20, an ideal time for putting yourself out there and letting your desires be known.
Your Beauty Forecast: Icy Blue
Advertisement
To get the look, prep your skin with primer to ensure your look lasts all day. For these icy eyes, use a domed shadow brush to apply a light, shimmery turquoise shadow along your lower lashlines and in the inner corners of your eyelids, stopping about halfway across. Leave the outer corners and upper lashlines bare. Then, fill in these bare areas with a deeper, emerald shadow. Blend the two shades together with your brush, so the color fades seamlessly from one into the other. Coat your lashes with mascara (or add falsies where you want extra fullness). Warm your icy eyes with soft-pink blush and matching pink lips.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Muse, $7.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Pop Art, $7.99; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $8.99; Fetherlite Lashes in Accent, $3.04; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Flirtation, $11.93; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Up In Charms, $6.39; Nail Enamel in Smoldering, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Rasika Navare for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Lela Rose coat, Pamela Love necklace and Still House earrings.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Muse, $7.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Pop Art, $7.99; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $8.99; Fetherlite Lashes in Accent, $3.04; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; Ultra HD Matte Lip Color in Flirtation, $11.93; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Up In Charms, $6.39; Nail Enamel in Smoldering, $3.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Rasika Navare for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Lela Rose coat, Pamela Love necklace and Still House earrings.
Advertisement