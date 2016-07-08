Go on, Scorpio, do something daring. With the sun beaming through your "live out loud" ninth house until the 22nd, your mysterious M.O. won't be necessary. Just be open, wild, and free — and watch the love interests line up. With red-hot Mars motoring through Scorpio all month, you'll be on the prowl, too. This will be especially evident on the 6th, when Venus and Mars form a sultry trine (120-degree angle), rewarding you for taking a fearless chance on romance. Sparks might fly with someone from a different part of the world, so don't rule out a long-distance love.



The full moon on the 19th could bring an illuminating moment. Someone you shuffled into the friend category may show greater, uh, benefits. And coupled Scorpios may find new ways to lighten up and cooperate. Aren't you sick of having that fight again? Look for creative solutions, like outsourcing something that you both hate doing (i.e. cleaning). The provider type could make you swoon during a Venus-Saturn trine on the 20th. Then the sun heads into your goal-oriented and traditional 10th house on the 22nd, helping you think big picture. If starting a business with bae ever felt appealing, the last third of the month is the time to start exploring.

