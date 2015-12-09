Mirror, mirror on the wall… With glowing Venus in Scorpio, you’re the finest of them all this December. You’ll attract many admirers, so don’t be too quick to settle into a relationship. Hold out for someone who wants to spoil you (since your appetite for luxury is huge this month). Your favorite holiday gift may end up being someone you barely noticed before. And with lusty Mars in your mysterious 12th house, you can play out your fantasies behind closed doors.



In a relationship? Don’t wait until the last minute to clue your sweetie in on your holiday wish list. That’s just a recipe for drama. Be playfully honest (yet realistic and respectful of budgetary restrictions) about your desires. The right person will want to please you — so why not let ‘em win? After the 21st, your flirtatious side comes out with a vengeance. Taking short trips could bring a special connection with a cutie in a different area code, and weekend getaways keep coupled Scorpios going strong, too.

