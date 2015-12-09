Mirror, mirror on the wall… With glowing Venus in Scorpio, you’re the finest of them all this December. You’ll attract many admirers, so don’t be too quick to settle into a relationship. Hold out for someone who wants to spoil you (since your appetite for luxury is huge this month). Your favorite holiday gift may end up being someone you barely noticed before. And with lusty Mars in your mysterious 12th house, you can play out your fantasies behind closed doors.
In a relationship? Don’t wait until the last minute to clue your sweetie in on your holiday wish list. That’s just a recipe for drama. Be playfully honest (yet realistic and respectful of budgetary restrictions) about your desires. The right person will want to please you — so why not let ‘em win? After the 21st, your flirtatious side comes out with a vengeance. Taking short trips could bring a special connection with a cutie in a different area code, and weekend getaways keep coupled Scorpios going strong, too.
Your Beauty Forecast: Plum Passion
To get the look, prep your skin with primer. Give it a few minutes to really sink into your skin before applying makeup for a longer-lasting finish. For each eye, start by lining your upper and lower lashlines with black eyeliner. Next, use a soft blending brush to apply black cream liner over the entire lid and lightly through the crease in a semi-circle shape. This creates a smoky base to help your eyeshadow stick. Top your lids with a glittery purple shadow or liquid liner, also gliding it along your lower lashline. Then, apply two coats of mascara and fill in your eyebrows, brushing them up with a spoolie brush for a softly defined finish. Balance your dark, glossy eyes with contoured cheeks and a creamy, nude-pink lipstick.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Kajal Matte Eye Pencil in Matte Coal, $7.19; ColorStay Crème Gel Eye Liner in Black, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Lilac Luster, $7.19; Dramatic Definition Mascara, $12.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Bronzilla, $9.99; Ultra HD Lipstick in Camelia, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Showtime, $7.99.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Djenice Duarte Silva for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Blumarine dress and Ariel Gordon earrings.
