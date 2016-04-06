Rest up, Scorpio. Your lit-from-within glow will be your most attractive quality this month. While you might not find love on the dance floor, you could meet your match in a workout class or on the running trail — especially near the new moon on the 7th. If you’re in a relationship, turn your honey into your fitness buddy. All those sexy, post-workout endorphins will boost your mojo. Lusty Mars spends the first five days of April in your sign — a definite hotspot for loving. You’ll settle down a little after that, preferring to let romance evolve slowly. With Mars retrograde for 10 weeks after April 17, however, love could grind to a standstill if you don’t take a chance here and there. Risk is part of the romantic game, Scorpio. Better to get your heart broken along the way than to be numb or detached.



The sun heads into Taurus — your opposite sign — for a month on the 20th, making you crave more commitment. Ask for that exclusivity clause if you’re over the casual-dating thing. April 22 marks the only full moon in Scorpio throughout 2016, so you’ll be ultra-magnetic then. With Mercury turning retrograde for three weeks on the 28th, you could reconnect to a past love or get closure with an ex.

