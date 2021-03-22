6 p.m. — I call my mortgage company to start the process of doing a streamline refinance. I did not put 20% down on my home, because, well, I did not have it. Refinancing will lower my rate and get me some of my original interest back, saving about $200. I also got a fixer-upper and did a renovation loan, so after the renovations are done, I will do a full refinance to get rid of the premium I have to pay because I did not put 20% down. The streamline refinance requires no appraisal and very little paperwork on my end, so it seems like a good way to reduce costs with little effort. The full refinance would save about an additional $300. (Meaning after rental income, I would only have about $400 or so to pay on my mortgage. When both units are rented out, the property will cash flow about $900 each month since my unit is larger.)