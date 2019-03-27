7 p.m. — B. gets home and we enjoy pad thai while watching Hasan Minhaj's show Patriot Act. We watch the student-loans episode, which makes me simultaneously depressed and also grateful that I can at least afford to pay off my loans. Luckily, B. doesn't have any student loans (he got a lot of scholarships and financial aid for undergrad and has paid off the portion that was paid for via student loans, and his PhD is covered by the university), so once he starts making more money, he will also contribute to paying off my loans. I start to panic and log in to the FedLoans website and schedule an extra payment on my highest-interest loan. I qualify for Public Service Loan Forgiveness, but I'm not counting on it. I know of a lot of people in my field who have attempted to apply for it and haven't been accepted, and given the current state of our Department of Ed, I'm not feeling overly hopeful that it will even still exist by the time I would qualify.