12:35 p.m. — I had a banana for breakfast and a nectarine for a snack, but since we still need to go grocery shopping, I head to the store on my lunch break and buy a Caesar salad wrap, some BBQ chips, and a fizzy grapefruit drink ($8.21). I also use my lunch break to order groceries online. I'll pick these up on my way home from work, which saves me so much time! The total cost is $143.28 for a week's worth of groceries. I think a lot of the food will make it to next week, and some of the items were things like laundry soap, dish soap, and things we needed to re-stock, so this order was a little more than usual. I really try to be thrifty and use as many coupons as I can possibly find in the grocery app. I've never been able to nail down extreme coupon-ing, but if I can save a few cents, why not! $151.49