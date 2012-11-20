We really don’t need much of a reason to whip out our shiniest of baubles and glam it up a bit. So, you can assume that when the holiday season rolls around, we have a no-holds-barred approach to accessorizing. Luckily, local design star Sarah Greenberg of Sarah Swell is feeding into our jewel-obsessed frenzies and presenting us with not just one helping of cool news, but a trio of fantastic tidbits.
First off, her latest lookbook has us chomping at the bit to get our hands on the nature-inspired gems. The Ruina collection is a compilation of rustic-chic necklaces, earrings, and rings inspired by the designer’s recent trip to Mexico. “I fell in love with how modern Mexico blends with tradition. Ruina literally means ‘ruin’ in Spanish,” explained Greenberg. “I became particularly interested in Mayan culture and ruins and visited more than a half-dozen sites while on my trip. I was so inspired by the intricate stone formations as well as the meaning and ritual behind them.”
The lookbook is nothing to scoff at either, see the collection and snaps in all of their sultry glory after the jump, but not before you get the low-down on Sarah Swell’s kickass sample sale in Oakland’s Popuphood. This Friday, the line will be helping fete the one-year anniversary of local shop Crown Nine — there will be bites, beats, and, of course, Sarah Swell jewels at drastically low prices. So, if you like what you see, be sure to mosey on over (more deets below) and shop your little heart out.
And last but not least, R29 readers get an incredibly special offer. In the spirit of Thanksgiving, Sarah Swell is offering steep discounts from now until December 5. So when you’re piling all those goodies you just saw into the e-cart, be sure to enter “refinery20” for 20% off your purchase. Cha-ching!
Where: Crown Nine, 461A 9th Street (at Broadway Street), Oakland; 510-507-0789.
When: Friday, November 23, noon to 5 p.m.
Photo: Courtesy of Sarah Swell