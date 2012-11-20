First off, her latest lookbook has us chomping at the bit to get our hands on the nature-inspired gems. The Ruina collection is a compilation of rustic-chic necklaces, earrings, and rings inspired by the designer’s recent trip to Mexico. “I fell in love with how modern Mexico blends with tradition. Ruina literally means ‘ruin’ in Spanish,” explained Greenberg. “I became particularly interested in Mayan culture and ruins and visited more than a half-dozen sites while on my trip. I was so inspired by the intricate stone formations as well as the meaning and ritual behind them.”