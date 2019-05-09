7:45 p.m. — I come home and see that my roommates are drinking wine — I want to join, but have to call my parents. I quickly make a plate of food from yesterday's lunch leftovers and head to my room to call them. They had asked me to give them a heads up whenever I go to Europe since they have never been and would like to go with me (My parents don't speak English well, so they would feel more comfortable traveling with me). After some stressful chatting about logistics, they decide to join us. I book their tickets ($880). Still stressed after getting off the phone, I take some CBD oil, hoping to relieve the anxiety. This will be my first time traveling with my parents as an adult, which should be interesting. I thank T. for being understanding and then go to the dining room to see if my roommates are still drinking. Unfortunately, they aren't. $880