Why This Should Be Your Next West Coast Vacay

While we love the palm-tree-lined streets of L.A., the pastels of Palm Springs, and the zoo animals of San Diego, our next West Coast trip is most certainly to San Francisco. You might know it for its Golden Gate Bridge or techy rep, but follow style blogger Becky Hillyard's lead and you'll find a whole new set of adventures. Ride along in our Lincoln MKC as we visit Heath Ceramics, a factory and shop that encompasses NorCal style, a garden meant to be smelled and touched, and a spot with potential for dolphin sightings just 15 minutes from downtown. Ready to leave your heart in San Francisco?
