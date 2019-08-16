Why Keeping Your Day Job May Actually Benefit Your Side Hustles

“My advice for people who want to do their own thing is to take advantage of all the resources out there — there are so many! My uncle is an entrepreneur and advised me to keep my day job until I know my passion project can become a full-time job. It’s sound advice. Sometimes it’s tempting to jump the gun and forget about rent and bills, but he says you have to be passionate enough about your personal projects to stay up late and figure out how it’s going to work before you can go fully in. Be as intentional as you can about finding information, and don’t be afraid to ask for help.”