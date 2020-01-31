Occupation: Client Strategist (Sales)

Industry: Digital Marketing

Age: 25

Location: Philadelphia, PA

Salary: $60,000 + commission (last year it was $40,000)

Paycheck Amount (2x/month: 15th of every month (commission + base pay) and the 30th (just base pay) ): $5,178 and $1,555 (my commission changes each month but this is an average post-tax)

Gender Identity: Woman



Monthly Expenses

Rent: $725 (for my half of a one-bed, one-bath apartment I share with my boyfriend downtown)

Loans: $0 (I paid for school with scholarship funds and my parents also helped me. Thanks, guys!)

Gas & Electric: ~$80 (split with my boyfriend)

Gym: $5 (discounted through employer)

Phone: $0 (free through employer)

Health Insurance: $25

Yoga Studio: $150 (I go to CorePower but will be dropping this for a cheaper studio after this month)

Netflix/Hulu: $0 (thanks mom, dad, and friends)

HBO: $10

Xfinity Internet/Cable/Sports: $60 (boyfriend pays $120 of this, I pay remaining $60)

Spotify Premium: $10

401(k): ~$1,000 a month (I contribute 10%, employer matches up to 8%, currently have $10,000 saved here)

IRA: I just started seriously contributing extra money into my IRA — aiming to do $500 a month here ($3,981 saved)

Savings: I add any extra money I have into this account after I pay off all bills, right now I have $20,406 in this account

Robinhood: Not currently adding new investments here, but I have $10,000 invested across Netflix, Amazon, Canopy Growth, Codexis, Facebook, and Alibaba