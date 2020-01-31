Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking millennials how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a Client Strategist (Sales) working in Digital Marketing who makes $100,000 per year and spends some of her money on a tweed skirt.
Trigger Warning: this diary contains multiple mentions of a celebrity death.
Occupation: Client Strategist (Sales)
Industry: Digital Marketing
Age: 25
Location: Philadelphia, PA
Salary: $60,000 + commission (last year it was $40,000)
Paycheck Amount (2x/month: 15th of every month (commission + base pay) and the 30th (just base pay) ): $5,178 and $1,555 (my commission changes each month but this is an average post-tax)
Gender Identity: Woman
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $725 (for my half of a one-bed, one-bath apartment I share with my boyfriend downtown)
Loans: $0 (I paid for school with scholarship funds and my parents also helped me. Thanks, guys!)
Gas & Electric: ~$80 (split with my boyfriend)
Gym: $5 (discounted through employer)
Phone: $0 (free through employer)
Health Insurance: $25
Yoga Studio: $150 (I go to CorePower but will be dropping this for a cheaper studio after this month)
Netflix/Hulu: $0 (thanks mom, dad, and friends)
HBO: $10
Xfinity Internet/Cable/Sports: $60 (boyfriend pays $120 of this, I pay remaining $60)
Spotify Premium: $10
401(k): ~$1,000 a month (I contribute 10%, employer matches up to 8%, currently have $10,000 saved here)
IRA: I just started seriously contributing extra money into my IRA — aiming to do $500 a month here ($3,981 saved)
Savings: I add any extra money I have into this account after I pay off all bills, right now I have $20,406 in this account
Robinhood: Not currently adding new investments here, but I have $10,000 invested across Netflix, Amazon, Canopy Growth, Codexis, Facebook, and Alibaba
Day One
7:10 a.m. — Get up and go to the bathroom, pet kitty, and head to the living room to catch up on social media. I also crank the heat to 78 because we have central air, and it's cold AF in Philly right now (I turn it down before I leave, don't worry).
7:35 a.m. — Start getting ready for the day. I have a pretty simple skincare/makeup routine: HydroPeptide Power Serum, HydroPeptide Power Lift moisturizer, Benefit 3D Browtones eyebrow enhancer, and Too Faced Better Than Sex mascara. Throw my hair into a bun because I'm on day three hair (hello, curly girls!) and change into clothes: ripped light wash jeans, white tank, long brown cardigan, and black booties.
8:10 a.m. — I throw leftover buffalo cauliflower from last night's dinner into a salad with some avocado, pack a gym bag for later, and give my boyfriend, T., a kiss before walking to work. I've been meaning to try matcha for some time now because coffee has been tasting extra bitter to me over the past few months so I make a mobile almond matcha latte order at Starbucks to grab on my walk (preloaded).
9:30 a.m. — At work, I look on the ASOS app for new arrivals (beware — I'm a serious shopaholic. I return, at minimum, four packages a week. I know I have a problem but at the same time, I pay all my credit card bills off in full and I am putting over $1,000 in savings a month, so I justify that, for now, this habit is fine). I purchase some items I've been looking at for about five minutes: a faux leather camel mini skirt, a black floral bikini, cream patent leather ankle boots, and a camel sweater. $163.20
10:30 a.m. — I get a text reminding me of my upcoming laser hair appointment. I chose to get my entire legs, armpits, and "deep bikini" areas lasered last year via Groupon and Black Friday sales. As a person with really coarse dark hair, I'm highly prone to ingrown hairs, so this has saved my life. I can't make the appointment tomorrow, so I reschedule for next week.
11 a.m. — Meetings and a ton of emails later, I grab a blueberry muffin from the fridge. I text back and forth with T. about an upcoming trip to Boston. It's my great grandma's 90th birthday and we're thinking of making a long weekend of it for Valentine's Day. I take some time to check out Airbnb and various car rental prices.
11:45 a.m. — Grab my gym bag and head to the gym downstairs ($5 for employees at my company) to get a quick treadmill run in. I've been toying around with my workout routine a ton (less HIIT, more yoga and low impact exercise) but still feel guilty if I don't get cardio in here and there. Do my four miles, shower off, and head back upstairs.
2:45 p.m. — After three back-to-back meetings, I am huuuuungry and I grab my lunch. Turns out buffalo cauliflower, avocado, and honey Dijon dressing isn't the 10/10 Gordon Ramsey mix I thought it would be. I suffer through it. I put on the new Call Her Daddy episode to grind me through the afternoon.
4 p.m. — Eat two squares of Ghirardelli dark chocolate. I debate eating another square but I force myself to the office kitchen to fill up a glass of water. I. a\Am. Healthy. My coworker goes on a coffee run and I ask for a small black iced. I Venmo him immediately. $2
4 p.m. — I have been debating switching yoga studios (as noted above). CorePower is phenomenal if you have the chance to go, but it's expensive and I haven't been super happy with the class times they offer/distance from my apartment. I decide to activate a 21-day pass at a local studio near me. It's $49.99 for 21 days of unlimited classes, and I sign up for a 6:15 Power Yoga class for tonight. Excited to try this out and *hopefully* switch to a cheaper, more flexible option! $49.99
5:30 p.m. — Wrap up work after one final call (I work in sales which is mostly research, emails, jumping on calls, and following up with necessary materials each day. I probably won't write too much detail about this since it's monotonous. Exciting at times but simple). I head to the bathroom to change into my yoga clothes and begin the mile walk to the studio.
7:30 p.m. — Done with class and I loved it! Definitely think I'll be making the switch, especially because this studio offers Pilates, TRX, and yoga at much better class times and a cheaper rate. I am happy with my choice.
7:40 p.m. — Home and I grab two packages that are waiting for me (I wasn't lying). One is faux leather leggings from SPANX (purchased on Poshmark) and the other is a big order from MANGO that I made on Sunday (jeans, a coat, and some new work tops). T. went to the store while I was gone and picked us up some champagne and rosé — we break open the rosé, take an edible, and I begin cooking dinner: salmon and edamame tonight, since we're running low on other veg.
9 p.m. — T. and I have been talking about moving to California for a while, ideally when our lease ends this summer. I'm originally from San Diego and have been living in Philly for four years, but we are at a point where we're both kind of bored with this city and want to make a big change. Plus the perfect weather, bomb Mexican food, and my family being around is a big upside. T. works remote for a company with a ton of US offices, so he could go in and work in the LA office or potentially be part of the group to launch a San Diego market. Exciting stuff. I think blissfully about drinking margaritas and being tan as I watch You're the Worst on Hulu.
10:30 p.m. — Grab a few frozen Chips Ahoy minis (the chocolate covered ones). If you're not putting your snacks in the freezer, you need to start. I Finish watching TV, T. and I turn off the heat, put our dishes and wine away, and head into bed to cuddle and pass out.
Daily Total: $215.19
Day Two
7:10 a.m. — Same routine, up and into the living room, although today I am excited because I get to try on my new clothes from MANGO! I end up liking two of the shirts and am undecided about the jeans. I throw one of the shirts (if you don't wear your new clothes when you get them, you are crazy) — a gray t-shirt with a bejeweled neckline, tucked into a pair of Topshop Jamie blue jeans (my go-to), and black booties, same as yesterday's.
7:45 a.m. — I still have not washed my hair, if you realized. Since I am still rocking a crazy Who bun, I throw on makeup (Charlotte Tilbury primer, foundation, Benefit brow, Too Faced mascara, and Sephora eyeliner for a big cat eye), gold hoops, and some perfume. It's a vibe, I'm calling it balance. I throw together a quick chia seed pudding for breakfast (chia seeds, almond milk, pomegranate seeds, coconut flakes, and cinnamon), make some jokes with T., grab two packages to return (Net-A-Porter today, both boxes), and walk to work.
8:40 a.m. — Get in the office. I read a few blogs/daily newsletters: theSKIMM, Morning Brew, Refinery29, and POPSUGAR, and then get into some follow up items from yesterday. I also order Sweetgreen through the app. T. works for a corporate catering company and is allotted two free lunches per week. Since he works from home now and isn't out and about, I use some of these lunches. Today I pre-order a base of kale and mesclun with sweet potato, spicy broccoli, spicy sunflower seeds, cabbage, cilantro, and tofu. I order it for pickup at 1:30.
11 a.m. — Come out of a meeting and grab my chia seed pudding. I also sign up for a "Greatest Hits: The Best of Yoga, Pilates and Barre" at the new studio for tonight.
12 p.m. — Work through lunch because I have a few sales calls — one is a "pitch test" training for a new team member. We go through a mock scenario with him pitching a brand on our services and he does extremely well. Proud mom! Though I have little involvement in his developments thus far.
1:30 p.m. — I run over to Sweetgreen to grab my salad. I am always super thankful to work right in the city where I can run out and grab anything I need in less than 20 minutes. I also change T. and I's dinner reservation for tomorrow. I have been wanting to try this new wine bar/small plates/pizza place near us, but I'm feeling a more dark, dingy, and relaxed vibe. I make 8:45 reservations at a Thai restaurant instead. We're chronic go-to-our-local-spot/order-inners and I hope we actually make it to this new spot.
2 p.m. — Back and eating my salad. I decided to stop and grab myself a La Colombe coffee because #whynot, but when I get back to my desk, I see my deskmate grabbed me a small iced Dunkin coffee too! (so nice of him). Now I'm double fisting, I suppose there are worse things to be doing. $2.45
3:15 p.m. — Seriously craving chocolate. I go on Insomnia Cookie's website and they're having three free cookies with delivery promo. I debate ordering but know it would be rude if I didn't order enough for everyone (like 30 people) and I honestly am not trying to spread that bread on everyone else's cookie fortune. I open an IQ bar and eat that instead. Repeat after me: I. Am. Health.
4 p.m. — Browsing Instagram I see a GORGEOUS wooden long dresser from a thrift store called Jinxed. If you're in or near Philly, you must follow them. They have the most awesome pieces and sell things over the phone for delivery and pick up. I've been looking for something like this for almost a year now, and I immediately call to snatch it. I no longer have a car (not that my little Nissan could have picked this bad boy up anyway) so I pay an extra $50 for delivery. $314
5:30 p.m. — I use the rest of the afternoon to knock out two potential client presentations for tomorrow. I change into clothes for my Pilates/barre/yoga class, pack up the two packages I'm returning and drop them at the UPS drop box in our building, and walk to class.
7:30 p.m. — Done with class and back at my humble abode. After brainstorming with T., we decide on Banza chickpea spaghetti with a chicken parm for T. and a side salad for me. I decided to cut WAY back on my meat intake for January — I'll still eat meat if something calls my name at a restaurant or if we're out with friends, but in my own apartment and at work, I've enjoyed cutting it out this month. I'm thinking I'll extend this practice long term.
10 p.m. — Grab some Theo salted dark chocolate squares, take off my makeup from the day, and crawl into bed. Lights out by 10:30.
Daily Total: $316.45
Day Three
5:45 a.m. — I had hoped to get up and squeeze a workout in. Not happening. Snooze until 6:30.
6:30 a.m. — Better, but not great. I need to get up earlier today to take a shower, shave my legs, and wash my hair. Full morning routing today folks! After I shower, I blow out my hair using the Revlon blowout brush — a dream product I can't recommend enough.
7:30 a.m. — As a sales team we are reading through The Transparency Sale by Todd Caponi and we are discussing chapters three and four today. I forgot my book at my desk so I activate a free trial of Audible and listen while I do my makeup: Charlotte Tilbury primer, concealer, cat eye, Anastasia 3D Brow, and Too Faced mascara. I throw on a large fuchsia Free People sweater, ASOS snakeskin leather leggings, and my favorite tall black platform boots. I throw together a salad of last night's leftovers (baby kale, avocado, sunflower seeds) and add some tofu for protein.
8:10 a.m. — I clean the cat's litter box, spray some perfume, and give T. a kiss before walking to work. I mobile order a grande coconut latte from Starbucks ($5.35 preloaded. I said I wasn't feeling coffee and have had ~1.5 a day since this MD started). Who am I?
9 a.m. — I have gotten so many compliments on my hair, even our CEO said, "wow, a BLOWOUT?" I'm telling you guys, this is a must buy. I knock out some intros to our AM team and help my work wife, S., draft a few emails for "ghosting" clientele. I am good at this, so I've been told.
10 a.m. — We have weekly 1:1's with upper management to discuss our week in terms of goals, what we accomplished, personal issues, etc. It's a great thing that we started doing last year and has continued into this year. Since T. told his immediate boss about our thoughts to move west, I decide to include that in my 1:1 today as well. I'm a little nervous to talk through my thoughts, but since nothing is set in stone yet, I think the conversation will be positive. This company is like my family here and I certainly don't want to spring this as a surprise if it does become reality in the next few months.
11 a.m. — I break out a Cookie Dough Perfect Bar to eat before my next meeting.
12 p.m. — My 1:1 is at 12:30, so while I wait, I check back on MANGO and see a few items I was still interested in purchasing from the sale are available. I throw the three blouses and tweed skirt into my cart and checkout. $60.96
2 p.m. — 1:1 is over. I cried (hello Pisces sisters, can you do anything without crying?), but it went well and I feel good about my decision to tell them so early on. We get free lunch on Fridays as a company, but today's option is pasta and arancini and I'm not the hugest fan. I grab my salad from the fridge along with a blueberry Bai drink and settle in to read the latest Pittsburgh MD.
4:30 p.m. — So close to freedom…I have one final call at 5 p.m. to get through until the weekend. I snack on two Ghirardelli dark chocolate squares to pass the time and text with T. about grabbing us snacks and mixers for drinks tonight.
6 p.m. — Home! I pick up the ASOS package and Express package that is waiting for me, go inside, and make myself a gin cocktail with lime seltzer water and a splash of blood orange. T. makes a whiskey ginger, and we play music/talk about work/the future while we wait around for our reservation.
8:30 p.m. — It's surprisingly warm for January in Philly — 45 degrees! So we decide to walk to the restaurant. Once there, we split three appetizers (papaya salad, fried mussels, and veggie samosas) and two entrees (pad see ew and the pork belly entrée). T. grabs a pale ale and I get a Miller Lite. Everything is great and we decide to split the bill in the name of saving money (not sure how this logic plays out). $48.80
10 p.m. — Walk home stuffed and happy, put on some season 3 of The Office and pass out.
Daily Total: $109.76
Day Four
8:30 a.m. — Awake! I love Saturday mornings so much, even though I can't sleep in. I get up quietly so as not to disturb T. and head to the living room to try on my new clothes. I love everything from ASOS except for the shoes and decide to return the dress from Express. I clean up from the night before and put a pot of coffee on.
9:30 a.m. — T. is up and comes out to join me. We drink coffee and chat about plans for the day. It's raining and super gloomy, and I plan to bake/cook a lot of things we probably shouldn't have around the house (huge chocolate chip cookies, banana muffins, minestrone soup, etc.). I grab some Berry Burst Barbara's Puffins to snack on for breakfast.
10 a.m. — I pull the trigger and rent a car for my grandma's birthday in February. It looks like I'll be going solo and meeting my dad and little brother there (he's 9), which makes my heart happy. I get the insurance for an extra $10 a day. $104.70
11:15 a.m. — Get changed and head to the gym. T. and I go to separate gyms since I have a discounted membership through work. There are multiple locations in the city, so I walk about two blocks in the pouring rain to begin my workout. I do a 30-minute HIIT workout on YouTube by Christina Salus and end with 10 minutes of abs. On the walk back, I stop at Rite Aid for toilet paper, chocolate-covered Oreo minis, mega-size peanut M&Ms, eggs, and Breyers low-calorie ice cream. I like to keep snacks on hand for when my chocolate cravings hit. $24.73
1 p.m. — I get back and put the items away and take a body shower. I'm not sure what the rest of the day has in store, but I decide to give myself a gel mani/pedi. I bought an at-home UV kit last month to give myself at-home gel manicures and it is another great purchase I highly recommend. I do dark blue on my toes and a bright red on my fingernails.
2:30 p.m. — After snacking on a bunch of peanut M&Ms (from the freezer, of course) I make chocolate banana muffins for the week. T. loves to have this on hand and it makes me happy to bake/have the smell wafting through our apartment. I am semi-disappointed in the number of chocolate chips I eat while making the muffins but life can't be lived upset over chocolates!
4:30 p.m. — T.'s brother is coming over later to watch the 76ers game. After going through my standard makeup routine + cat eye (I'm really into the cat eye right now), I throw on my new camel sweater and a pair of black leggings. We are in desperate need of a new lint roller (thanks, kitty!) so I run over to Rite Aid and grab a two-pack. I throw in a Reese's Fast Break that's near the register. If you haven't realized by now, I'm highly impulsive. $6.54
5:30 p.m. — I open a Black Cherry Lemonade Truly and hang out with T. while we brainstorm good spots to watch the game. There's plenty of nearby sports bars so I'm sure we'll end up at a walkable spot in due time. We also throw in a cauliflower pizza to split before heading out.
9 p.m. — We end up at a bar after drinking at our apartment for some time (I have two Truly seltzers and some of a Bud Light seltzer tallboy). T. and his brother order fries and chicken tenders, a Bud Light seltzer bucket, and various mixed drinks. I start with a pomegranate martini and then have a regular one once that's finished. I also order some shishito peppers and french fries for myself. We all split the tab. $50
10:30 p.m. — The 76ers win! After closing out, we end up at our favorite Mexican spot to end the night. T.'s brother orders a spicy margarita pitcher and some nachos for the table. I think I have about half of my margarita and only a few nibbles of the nachos, but things are fuzzy now looking back. T. is fairly drunk so I pay the tab with his brother, Venmo T. for the $40 tab, and we head home. Pass out promptly! $40
Daily Total: $225.97
Day Five
7:30 a.m. — Honestly, why am I awake? I move into the living room to relax in peace, which means I pull out my laptop, open tabs of new YouTube videos I want to watch, and place an Instacart order for the week (veggie burgers, shrimp, family size chicken breasts, green beans, blueberries, blackberries, frozen mixed berries, bananas, apples, a cucumber, avocados, cilantro, Brussels sprouts, iceberg lettuce, lemons, kale, broccoli, whole wheat bread, country breakfast sausages for T., ground turkey, salmon, bacon, and various snacks for T. while he works at home). $110 in total, $55 for my half. I've become extremely lazy as far as grabbing groceries is concerned. I Venmo T. for his half. I'm signed up for an 11 a.m. Pilates class, so I settle in until then. $55
10 a.m. — Go check in on T. since he hasn't gotten up yet. He's very hungover. We snuggle in bed and then I start getting ready for class.
12 p.m. — Back from Pilates — that was one of the easiest classes I've ever taken. I will not be going back I think. T. is up and in the living room! He asks me to make him breakfast and my love language is, amongst other things, physical acts. I make him two egg and cheeses on English muffins, and make myself a smoothie with protein powder, almond milk, strawberries, and spinach.
1 p.m. — I decide to go for a walk since it's warm out — 45 degrees! I put on the latest podcast episode from Diet Starts Tomorrow and start my walk down to the river near our apartment. This is one of my favorite episodes ever — I really enjoy the speaker and the dialogue that's happening today.
2 p.m. — I'm almost back from my walk when T. texts me about Kobe's passing. It hits harder than expected even when I'm on my walk. I feel immediately sad. After I get home, T. and I spend the rest of the evening watching the news and reading tweets/social media posts about him. I am highly emotional. I cry four times about how sad the situation is for Kobe's family, as well as the other victims involved.
6 p.m. — Instacart arrives, so I grab the groceries and put them away accordingly. I had thoughts to make dinner but we've been snacking all day and I'm not in the mood.
9 p.m. — After eating way too many snacks today (seriously, so many snacks): Oreo minis, peanut M&Ms, Reese's dark chocolate peanut butter cups, sour gummy bears, carrots and hummus, blackberries, frozen hushpuppies from Trader Joe's, etc. we decide to put some TV on in the bedroom and wind down for the night. T. and I cuddle a ton. If there's one takeaway from the Kobe tragedy, it's to value the time you have with the ones you love.
Daily Total: $55
Day Six
7:10 a.m. — I thought I had set my alarm to 5:45 to get up and go for a run but looks like I didn't. I hit snooze for a bit since T. and I are cuddling and I'm warm and cozy.
7:30 a.m. — I head to the living room to catch up on all-things Kobe from the night before. I cry two more times :( Get ready in black SPANX leggings, a large cobalt Free People sweater, platform boots, and hair up in a bun. I do the standard makeup routine: power serum, moisturizer, eyebrows, and mascara. I throw together a gym bag so I can work out at lunch, grab two packages to return (ASOS shoes and VENUS bikinis), and kiss T. goodbye.
8:30 a.m. — Texting with my mom a bit about the Kobe situation. I feel sad. I make a green tea when I get into the office and begin catching up from last week. I also get a notification that our W-2's are available, and I input that into TurboTax. I made twice as much money this year as last year at my company, and it's exciting to see my growth potential/improvements as a salesperson.
10:15 a.m. — Girls Gotta Eat comes out with a new episode every Monday so I throw that on as I work. It's not my favorite podcast, but I listen each week. I honestly need some new recs, so commenters, do the thing.
11:45 a.m. — Time to get that run in. I head downstairs to the gym and knock out four miles. I think the entire time about Kobe — I dedicate my effort and workout to him in my head.
12:30 p.m. — Head to the locker room for a quick body shower and head back up to work. I have nothing on my calendar at all today so there's a lot of free time for me to read articles online and browse the internet. I find a pair of white boots on Revolve that I LOVE, and I love the matching black pair equally. I debate sending a link to T. for my birthday which is coming up in the middle of February, but I also debate buying them myself with a 15% off coupon I have. For now, I hang tight.
2 p.m. — I grab some blackberries from the fridge and snack on those while I read the latest NYC MD and talk with T. about Kobe. I didn't think this MD would be turning into a Kobe obit. But honestly, it's all I can really think about. I decide I need a drink to get me through this day, so I head down to Walgreens in our building. I buy two blueberry Bai drinks and a lemon cayenne KeVita. $9.40
3:30 p.m. — This day is the longest. I'm hungry after not eating most of the day so I grab a Go Macro bar (peanut butter chocolate chip) to nibble on. This was free recently from an Amazon Sample I received in the mail, I kinda love that they do that.
5:30 p.m. — Organize my desk before heading out, tape up my return packages for drop off downstairs, and head home for the night. I wish I was calculating the $ amount of returns so you can see that this spending isn't hard and fast. But alas, that's a lot of work I can't do right now.
6 p.m. — T. starts making his dinner of bacon Brussels sprouts and I snack on some tortilla chips with salsa. I've been super into the book The Last Mrs. Parrish and I read that throughout the night while watching more Kobe news. At some point, I get up to make myself my dinner, which is roasted green beans and broccoli with hot sauce.
8 p.m. — T. and I take an edible to ease out the night. I end up snacking on frozen blueberries.
10:30 p.m. — Done reading because my eyes are shutting and going blurry. They are playing Kobe's retirement game on TV and it's strangely moving. We turn the TV on in the bedroom, and I drift asleep after watching Kobe shoot his final 60-point free throw.
Daily Total: $9.40
Day Seven
7:20 a.m. — I don't know what going on with my alarm, but it's very low volume and odd that it's 7:20 (I always set my alarm for 7:10). I find this suspicious, but I probably just need to turn the volume up and be less forgetful haha. I head into the living room to catch up on social media and ASOS' new listings. I put six items in my cart that I love, three of them are new sandals for work in the summertime and a bikini I've had my eye on for a long time — it's finally on sale. Head into the bathroom and do my normal routine. I put on light wash mom jeans, a blue western Free People belt, a white mock neck thick tank from MANGO, and white sandals (it's going to be 44 so I say fuck it, I like the sandals).
8:10 a.m. — Pack my gym bag, pack a sad, sad salad of kale, tofu and sunflower seeds, and walk to work. I make a green tea when I get in and settle in at my desk.
9:30 a.m. — I decide to make the ASOS purchase $163.09. Please don't shame me, everyone. Or do. I like clothes. $163.09
10:15 a.m. — Starting to get hungry so I grab a peanut butter IQ bar for breakfast. I hop on YouTube to find a workout to do at lunch, all from Christine Salus (if any of the readers here love hard HIIT workouts they can do at the gym on their own time, she is the B E S T). T. texts to ask how my day is and even after four years, seeing his name on my phone makes my heart happy.
11:45 a.m. — Down to the gym. I decide on a 45-minute glutes and cardio workout.
1 p.m. — I ask T. if I can use his corporate card to order myself Sweetgreen. I feel a no coming on, but it doesn't hurt to try. I drink a dragonfruit Bai and get back into emails.
2 p.m. — Grab my sad salad and eat at my desk. I also grab some almonds to snack on since my salad is less than fulfilling. T. and I agree on shrimp tacos for dinner and I get excited when I remember I bought cilantro. Cilantro elevates tacos to the next level and I feel sad for those who have the anti-cilantro gene.
3 p.m. — After knocking out emails for an hour, our COO comes over to the sales area and when I mention going to grab coffee, he hands me a $50 bill and tells me to buy coffees for whoever wants them, his treat. I grab my work wife, S., and we walk to the nearest/best coffee shop. I get five coffees for the office, including a large black for me. I also grab a leftover keto brownie I made last week from the fridge because I'm feeling snacky. (Pro baking tip: If you add a decent splash of pre-made coffee into your brownies, they get 10x more flavorful and rich).
4 p.m. — As I'm researching new companies to reach out to, I come across this interesting teaching company. It focuses on teaching people coding/digital skills to advance their careers online and at-school, and I'm really drawn into it. The price tag for their online digital marketing course is $1,000, and I don't think that is bad considering the many topics and areas of relevant material that the course would cover. I need to sit on this one, but I am thinking I may enroll. Need to do some more research on it, but I've been thinking I need to get some additional experience outside of my immediate sales role to stay relevant in our ever-changing society.
5:30 p.m. — Time to head home! I debate bringing home the bottle of champagne that's been on my desk for the past two months but decide to keep it for a special occasion.
6:30 p.m. — T. and I begin prepping the shrimp tacos: defrost and season the shrimp, prepare a healthy cabbage slaw, cheese, hot sauce (Valentina, if you know, you know), and throw some tortillas in the broiler to get soft and warm. We eat on the couch while watching the 76ers/Golden State game — they are doing a special tribute to Kobe tonight.
10 p.m. — I finish my book! I LOVED the twist and I plan to give it to my mom when I visit her in March. The basketball game isn't over yet, so I head into the bedroom by myself and it's lights out. Cuddles with my kitty and I'm fast asleep.
Daily Total: $163.09
Money Diaries are meant to reflect individual women's experiences and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here: r29.co/mdfaqs
