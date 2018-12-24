11:45 a.m. — I get some busy work cranked out to distract myself from the car. Then I check my bank account and move $5 to my other checking. A. isn't sure what his deductible is, but I plan to pay in full for this accident. I'm worried it will be $1,000 and I will lose almost my entire emergency fund. (But that's why I have it.) I am planning to be consumer debt-free by February, but maybe now this will have to get pushed back a few months. I affirm to myself that I have worked hard on my financial goals and have made good financial decisions in 2018 to get out of debt. I will be able to rebuild that emergency fund easily if it does get completely depleted, even if it means a slight postponement of my ultimate goal.