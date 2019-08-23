3:15 p.m. — I log onto my online banking app and see that my paycheck has hit the account. I transfer $463.44 to my sis for the mortgage payment. (The strata fees and our personal condo savings are paid at the beginning of the month.) We bought our condo in 2016, because we were renting a horrible little house with a third roommate and wanted to find something nicer. We were able to buy with an inheritance from our grandmother ($7,500 each) and another $9,000 each from our savings. I also transfer $300.88 to pay off my credit card. I use a cash-back credit card for most of my purchases and pay the balance every two weeks. I usually get about $100 back at the end of the year. I transfer a bit extra into my travel fund. My friend and I are going to Spain and Portugal next spring, and I'm ramping up the savings effort.