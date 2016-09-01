Help! You need air. With mojo-boosting Mars in Sagittarius until the 27th, you won't take kindly to anyone sticking to you like Velcro this month. Breathing room is an aphrodisiac, and your partner will have to match your independent, driven spirit. That said, you could swoon for a successful "provider" type near the eclipse on the 1st — even someone with a bit of an age difference from you. With Mercury retrograde until the 22nd, reassess a few of your romantic goals. Stop pressuring yourself to meet certain milestones that come with age or from mirroring what your friends are doing. Move at your own pace; your eternally youthful sign can be a bit of a late bloomer.



Happily coupled Sagittarians may enjoy teaming up with bae on a business idea or a build-it-from-scratch project this month. But don't use this as an excuse for ignoring brewing issues, or they could explode under the pressure of the September 16 lunar eclipse. Are you ready to exchange keys or shop for a love nest? This eclipse could illuminate a cohabitation station ready for rental. After the 22nd, the Libra sun brings out your extroverted nature. Socializing as a couple will be epic. You could create a go-to crew of mutual friends. Single? This tech-savvy solar cycle could bring a lucky swipe on a digital dating app.

