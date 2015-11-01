November is a fantasy-fueled month — for better and for worse. You can’t help but surrender to someone’s sweet gestures, even if you suspect you may be under the spell of a charmer. Wait until the sun heads into Sagittarius for a month on the 23rd before making any firm decisions about your future. One exception: Mars and Venus align on the 2nd, and you could meet your match or hit a major milestone with your boo.
After the 12th, both Mars and Venus will have moved on to your 11th house of community. You could fall head over heels for someone you meet at a group activity. Brains will be the biggest turn-on now, so sign up for an evening workshop or discussion group where you might lock eyes with your intellectual equal. The full moon on the 25th lights up your partnership house, helping you wrap November on a romantic high note. But with the sun and stern Saturn aligned in your sign on the 29th, assert your boundaries. You don’t have to lose your individuality to be part of a couple.
Your Beauty Forecast: Take The Ice
After the 12th, both Mars and Venus will have moved on to your 11th house of community. You could fall head over heels for someone you meet at a group activity. Brains will be the biggest turn-on now, so sign up for an evening workshop or discussion group where you might lock eyes with your intellectual equal. The full moon on the 25th lights up your partnership house, helping you wrap November on a romantic high note. But with the sun and stern Saturn aligned in your sign on the 29th, assert your boundaries. You don’t have to lose your individuality to be part of a couple.
Your Beauty Forecast: Take The Ice
Advertisement
To get the look, start with luminous skin. (You can give your foundation a glowy boost by mixing it with a dime-sized amount of liquid luminizer.) Using a small, domed eyeshadow brush, blend a shimmery, taupe shadow across your lids, from lashline to browbone. Then, coat your lashes in a healthy dose of mascara for a flirty pop against your sparkling lids. Contrast your cool-toned eyes with flushed lips and cheeks. Add a bit of bronzer just under your cheekbones for chiseled definition, then apply a nude-toned blush to the apples of your cheeks. A matte red lip is a fierce complement to your otherwise icy glow.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay 16-HR Eyeshadow Palette in Romantic, $7.99; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Highlighting Palette in Desert Bronze (Available in store only); Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $9.89; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Standout, $8.09; Nail Enamel in Pure Pearl, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Sass & Bide top, Sea top and Kendra Scott ring.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Skinlights Face Illuminator in Bare Light, $11.69; PhotoReady Insta-Fix Makeup, $12.59; PhotoReady Powder, $11.69; Brow Fantasy, $6.65; ColorStay 16-HR Eyeshadow Palette in Romantic, $7.99; Grow Luscious Mascara, $8.09; Highlighting Palette in Desert Bronze (Available in store only); Highlighting Palette in Rose Glow, $9.89; ColorBurst Matte Balm in Standout, $8.09; Nail Enamel in Pure Pearl, $4.49.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Rachel Shim for Artists by Timothy Priano; Set Design by Kate Landucci at Mary Howard Studio; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Xuchao Zhang for Muse Management; Model wearing Sass & Bide top, Sea top and Kendra Scott ring.
Advertisement