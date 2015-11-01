November is a fantasy-fueled month — for better and for worse. You can’t help but surrender to someone’s sweet gestures, even if you suspect you may be under the spell of a charmer. Wait until the sun heads into Sagittarius for a month on the 23rd before making any firm decisions about your future. One exception: Mars and Venus align on the 2nd, and you could meet your match or hit a major milestone with your boo.



After the 12th, both Mars and Venus will have moved on to your 11th house of community. You could fall head over heels for someone you meet at a group activity. Brains will be the biggest turn-on now, so sign up for an evening workshop or discussion group where you might lock eyes with your intellectual equal. The full moon on the 25th lights up your partnership house, helping you wrap November on a romantic high note. But with the sun and stern Saturn aligned in your sign on the 29th, assert your boundaries. You don’t have to lose your individuality to be part of a couple.



Your Beauty Forecast: Take The Ice