Your independent spirit takes a summer vacation this June, as planets pulse through the most couple-y zones of your chart. Ready to fill that blank space, Sagittarius? Opt for a fellow adventurer who won't try to clip your wings but would rather soar alongside you. That person could pop up near the new moon on the 4th or even step forward from the friend zone to confess a crush. But one day earlier, on the 3rd, planets assemble into a complicated Grand Cross (four-way tug of war) and remind you of the importance of balance. You're not going to find — or keep — true love if you're working 24/7. Make room in your schedule for going out and mingling.



If you're in a relationship, no coasting allowed! Keep the fires burning by planning activities that feed the emotional bank account you share with bae. The full moon in Sagittarius — the second in a rare pair — lights you up like a fireworks display on the 20th. Shine your light, Archer. Because someone who loves your individuality could swoop in. If you're in a relationship, this is the day to ask for something you need and desire; no people-pleasing. On the 17th, Venus slips into Cancer and your playing-for-keeps eighth house, followed by the sun on the 20th. You'll want to get even closer now, preferring one-on-one time to socializing with mutual friends. The green-eyed monster could make an unceremonious appearance, but keep jealousy in check because you're prone to overreacting. When you're heated, try to remember that it's better to ask questions than fling accusations — especially when the only "evidence" you have is a feeling.

