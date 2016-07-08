Hello, vixen. With the sun and Venus doing time in your seductive eighth house, you will be utterly magnetic this month. But attracting people is the easy part. Your job is to be discerning, holding out for the magic of a mind-body-soul connection. You could find it with the new moon on July 4 or two days later when cosmic lovers Venus and Mars dance a sexy pasodoble. If you're already attached, dive in deeper. The first week of July is all about baring your soul. Vulnerability and authenticity will only strengthen your bond.



Having "me time" is essential, especially after the 12th, when Venus moves on to your independent ninth house. Devote time to your passions so you can stay centered. On the 20th, stable Saturn in Sagittarius forms a lucky triangle with Venus, helping you stand your ground during a lovers' quarrel. As much as you want to compromise, you do have your limits. Stick to your bottom line, Sagittarius, even if that brings a temporary rift in your relationship. Calm, clear communication will help you work it out. Traveling with your sweetie will be sublime after the 22nd. Single Archers, pack your sexy underthings, because the last third of July could bring a soul-stirring vacation romance.

