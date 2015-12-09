Indie-spirited archers are going to need a longer leash this December. With the sun blazing through Sagittarius until the 21st, you won’t want to be fenced in. That doesn’t mean you’re relationship averse — you just need someone who adores your wild side. But a background check on your new sweetie may be in order. With Venus in your 12th house of illusions and fantasy, your Prince Charming could turn out to be a certified chump.
Beware the lure of a clandestine affair. Secrets can be sexy, and so can the taboo, but don’t kid yourself — your heart will get involved. Spirited Mars energizes your 11th house of community and technology. Let your squad play Cupid, and give right-swiping a go. Attached? Get out and socialize more as a pair. The full supermoon at the end of the month could stir up intense emotions: envy, lust, and a couple other “deadly sins.” While you shouldn’t act on them, listen to their message. Perhaps your feelings are stronger than you’d like to believe.
Your Beauty Forecast: Gold Standard
To get the look, prep your eyes using a brightening primer on your lids and the under-eye area to look wide awake (even if you're not). Then, sweep multiple coats of a shimmering gold liquid liner or cream shadow over your entire lid to create a gilded, almost foil-like texture. Apply mascara as usual, but then take an extra second to coat the topside of your upper lashes, twirling the wand as you run it from root to lash, for even more length and definition. Keep the rest of your makeup reserved, so the focus remains on your megawatt eyes. Finish with just a sweep of bronzer and glossy, pale-pink lip balm. (You can also go matchy-matchy with gold foil details over bright-blue nails, like we did here.)
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay Makeup for Normal/Dry Skin, $10.39; ColorStay Concealer, $7.99; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Art Lid + Line + Lash in Gold Glitz, $7.19; Ultimate All-In-One Mascara, $10.90; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Highlighting Palette in Bronze Glow, $8.79; ColorBurst Lacquer Balm in Demure, $7.19; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Wild Card, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Abby Dixon for Wilhelmina Models; Model wearing Brandon Sun dress, Alice & Olivia vest, Wwake ring and Cat Bird rings.
