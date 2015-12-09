Indie-spirited archers are going to need a longer leash this December. With the sun blazing through Sagittarius until the 21st, you won’t want to be fenced in. That doesn’t mean you’re relationship averse — you just need someone who adores your wild side. But a background check on your new sweetie may be in order. With Venus in your 12th house of illusions and fantasy, your Prince Charming could turn out to be a certified chump.



Beware the lure of a clandestine affair. Secrets can be sexy, and so can the taboo, but don’t kid yourself — your heart will get involved. Spirited Mars energizes your 11th house of community and technology. Let your squad play Cupid, and give right-swiping a go. Attached? Get out and socialize more as a pair. The full supermoon at the end of the month could stir up intense emotions: envy, lust, and a couple other “deadly sins.” While you shouldn’t act on them, listen to their message. Perhaps your feelings are stronger than you’d like to believe.



Your Beauty Forecast: Gold Standard