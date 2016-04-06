Hello, spring awakening! With the sun blazing through your fifth house of passion, creativity, and true love, April could be one of the most romantic months of the year (the sexiest, too). Passion planet Mars burns it up in Sagittarius for the entire month, awakening your desire for adventure. You won’t be shy about pursuing with thrill-seeker Mars. Take the lead, but make sure you’re chasing a worthwhile target — especially when Mars flips into a signal-scrambling retrograde for 10 weeks on April 17.



If you’re in a relationship, forget being couch potatoes. April is all about energetic playdates and overnights in cosmopolitan hot spots. The new moon on the 7th could draw a hot prospect your way or even bring a proposal or pregnancy. Ready to move on from a bad — or hopelessly average — romance? The full moon in Scorpio on the 22nd helps you let go. With the Taurus sun lighting up your healthy-living zone for the month, take your new crushes to the hiking trails and get to bed earlier to cuddle, enjoy thoughtful pillow talk, and — oh yeah — sleep.

