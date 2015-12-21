From the bedroom to the boardroom and back again! With your ruler Jupiter activating your career zone until September 9, this is the year to collaborate on a business project with your bae. Single? You may meet your match at the office or through a work function. Attractive much? Shimmering Venus tours Sagittarius twice this year — January 1 to 24 and October 20 to November 13 — making you utterly magnetic. No need to work hard, just flash that come-hither glance.
Passionate Mars heats up your sign for nearly five months, too — March 7 to May 28 and August 3 to September 28 — sending your mojo to the moon! Aim those seductive beams carefully, because you’ll be as fickle as you are flirtatious. Nope, this is not the year to get caught in the wrong net. But you can settle down. Solid Saturn spends all of 2016 in Sagittarius, keeping your feet on the ground. The key to love: finding someone who respects your work-obsessed groove and your need for personal freedom.
Your Beauty Forecast: The New Neutral
To get the look, prep your skin with foundation, powder, and concealer as needed. You’ll want to keep the focus on your lips here, so just lightly define your eyes with neutral shadow and a light coat of mascara, and make sure to fill in your brows to frame your look. Then, use a large powder brush to swirl a deep-wine blush on the apples of your cheeks. Last, with all of the ’90s beauty looks making a comeback, you’ll be right on-trend with rich brown lips. Use a lip brush to precisely apply a deep, chocolate-colored lipstick for a sweet 2016.
All products by Revlon. PhotoReady Perfecting Primer, $10.39; ColorStay 2-in-1 Compact Foundation + Concealer; PhotoReady Powder, $10.39; PhotoReady Eye Primer + Brightener, $9.99; PhotoReady Primer, Shadow + Sparkle in Metropolitan, $7.99; Ultra Volume Mascara, $8.99; Brow Fantasy, $5.91; Powder Blush in Wine Not, $7.99; Super Lustrous Lipstick in Choco-Licious, $6.39; ColorStay Gel Envy Nail Enamel in Casino Lights, $6.39.
Photographed by Jens Ingvarsson; Styled by Laura Pritchard; Makeup by Ashleigh B. Ciucci; Hair by Casey Geren; Manicure by Yuki; Set Design by Kate Landucci; Illustrated by Sydney Hass; Modeled by Meron Mamo for RED Model Management; Model wearing Zimmermann coat, Shahla Karimi ring, Ariel Gordon earring and Paige Sargisson earring.
