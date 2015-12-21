From the bedroom to the boardroom and back again! With your ruler Jupiter activating your career zone until September 9, this is the year to collaborate on a business project with your bae. Single? You may meet your match at the office or through a work function. Attractive much? Shimmering Venus tours Sagittarius twice this year — January 1 to 24 and October 20 to November 13 — making you utterly magnetic. No need to work hard, just flash that come-hither glance.



Passionate Mars heats up your sign for nearly five months, too — March 7 to May 28 and August 3 to September 28 — sending your mojo to the moon! Aim those seductive beams carefully, because you’ll be as fickle as you are flirtatious. Nope, this is not the year to get caught in the wrong net. But you can settle down. Solid Saturn spends all of 2016 in Sagittarius, keeping your feet on the ground. The key to love: finding someone who respects your work-obsessed groove and your need for personal freedom.



Your Beauty Forecast: The New Neutral

