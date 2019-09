There Really Is Only One Way To Know If Your Chicken Is Safe Enough To Eat

But before this news sends you running for the hills (or away from the meat aisle), a meat thermometer can be obtained cheaply ( this one is only $10.49 on Amazon) and make you a better cook. After all, Gravely says, you won't have to continually cut the chicken open to test the doneness. A good meat thermometer will let you check multiple times without hacking into your dinner. Simply place the thermometer in the thickest part of the meat without allowing it to touch bone, fat, or gristle. If it's not yet to 165 degrees F, put it back in the oven (or on the grill) for a bit. It will be worth the piece of mind — and may also save you from overcooking your chicken in order to avoid underdone meat as well.