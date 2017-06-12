This Makes Being An Adult Worlds Easier

Adulting is hard.
We’re sorry if that sounds whiny. Really, we are. But whenever we’re asked to pull together a lease application package, entertain friends without emptying our checking accounts, or nail down the many logistical challenges of a well-earned vacation, the thought creeps up.
And that’s exactly why Refinery29, along with our launch sponsor, Smirnoff, is bringing you RSVP. The brand spankin’ new Facebook channel features snackable content from which (we hope!) you won’t be able to click away. Filled with a slew of tips, tools, and personal inspiration for your food, drinks, weddings, home, and travels, the stylish lifestyle hub is designed to make you feel more comfortable in your life.
Sit back, grab a cocktail, and join us.
DRINK RESPONSIBLY. THE SMIRNOFF CO., NORWALK, CT.
