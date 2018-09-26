You were clearly fed up with the lack of clean vitamin options when you quit your job to start Ritual, but was there one defining moment that solidified your decision to start your own company?

“Once I was pregnant, I started looking at things with a more critical eye. I wanted to know that what I was putting in and on my body was backed by research. I was shocked to discover that the vitamins in the market didn't contain the best forms of nutrients, had too much of what I was already getting from my diet, or were made with some of the same potentially harmful ingredients I was avoiding. I had no choice but to create it myself.”