This Ad Shows Differently Abled People The Way They Deserve To Be Seen

This new trailer is celebrating the upcoming 2016 Rio Paralympics in a powerful — and very musical — way.
Produced by the U.K.'s Channel 4, the video is set to a cover of "Yes I Can" by Sammy Davis Jr., and features differently-abled athletes, musicians, dancers, parents, pilots, and more. The ad is jazzy, fast-paced, and puts forth an incredibly important message honoring ability in its many forms.
"This campaign is the most important we have ever undertaken, and isn't just about Rio," Channel 4 CMO Dan Brooke told Adweek. "It's about revolutionizing public attitudes to disability forever."
Alice Tonge, creative director of 4Creative (Channel 4's in-house creative agency), added that casting was an integral part of making the ad a success: "We did a massive search to find people all over the world who have turned 'No, I can't' into 'Yes, I can.'"
Stories of several people featured in the ad — including drummer Alvin Law and professional racing driver Bartek Ostalowski — accompany the Paralympics trailer in a series called "Superhuman Stories," which can be found on the Channel 4 website.
The 2016 Rio Paralympic Games take place this September 7-18.
