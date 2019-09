This Home Brand Is Sending The Wrong Message To Teen Girls

Target recently made national headlines with its decision to move away from gendered signage in stores, one that many saw as a progressive and necessary step toward empowering young girls to aspire to more than pretty princess-hood. Not everyone was enthusiastic about the change, though, and it remains to be seen whether Target's move will affect industry standards.The recent changes at Target certainly haven't made waves at RH Teen , Restoration Hardware's newest offshoot, where rote gender stereotypes are glaringly evident in the product line-up. The site clearly delineates between products for girls and boys, modifying the colors and typefaces for each. This is par for the course — many brands use gender to classify and catalog their wares. But the "art" offerings from RH Teen spell out a more literal — and painfully sexist — message, one that caught us off guard.The brand offers framed pieces of inscribed "Classic Quote Art;" a few examples of the unattributed lines marketed to girls include, "Be your own kind of beautiful" and "Start each day with a grateful heart." "I can't fall asleep, but I sure can dream," reads another $500 poster , a "mantra," the site copy states, that "serves as inspiration for living a thoughtful life." It's a nice sentiment — for Laura Ingalls Wilder, maybe. But when headlines are dominated by the efforts of women like Nobel Prize-winner Malala Yousafzai and actress Emma Watson to change the dialogue around women's rights, it feels decidedly dated.