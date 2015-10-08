This Home Brand Is Sending The Wrong Message To Teen Girls

Other posters are only further deflating ("It is what it is," "Let it be," and, "Enjoy it because it's happening" — subliminal messaging, much?) and really stand out as shockingly tone-deaf when considered in light of the quotes marketed to boys. All of them are attributed to notable (straight, white) male figures, such as, "The best way to predict your future is to create it," from Abraham Lincoln. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be," reads another bit of "lasting wisdom — the kind that still holds true today," according to the site copy, this time from the mouth of one Ralph Waldo Emerson.



Based on these offerings, it's hard not to assume some things about how the company views women. Could the design team not think of any notable quotes from important women in history? Does Emma Watson's, "It's not the absence of fear, it's overcoming it," not work in an italicized font on an ivory ground?