8:30 p.m. — I call my mom on the way home and she's really supportive. For dinner, we reheat some leftover beef from the tacos and eat it with broccoli and rice. We also each eat a slice of leftover pizza. We talk a little bit about our finances. R. has rental properties that will generate some income. Finances will be tight, but it's temporary. I've heard so many stories of people losing their jobs in the last few weeks and while we've taken a hit, I'm grateful for everything we have. R. decides to reach out to his tenants to make sure they're doing okay too.